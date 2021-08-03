Michael OBriens tough stance on COVID border sparks heated debate in Victorian Liberal party chamber

Border MP Bill Tilley led the opposition to Mr OBriens’s stance, while supporter Beverley McArthur also spoke. Georgie Crozier, Coalition health spokeswoman and member of Mr OBriens’ steering team, did not directly challenge party policy, but said the pandemic would continue for a long time and continued border closures were unattainable. Benambra MP Bill Tilley spoke out against the sudden closure of the border. Credit:Michael Clayton-Jones Tilley, whose constituency in Benambra covers a long stretch of border, including Albury-Wodonga, said the sudden closure of the border was the biggest act of political bastardism and should be opposed at every step. He told colleagues they needed to understand the experiences of those at the border, where it is now illegal to go for basic activities such as a haircut or go for a meal. Bill is under pump up there and you do not realize in Melbourne how supported the locals are in the cross-border bubble, said one MP.

Mr Tilley said later Age he unhesitatingly represents the people in the Benambra district. I was trying to get people to understand how connected our communities are and how harmful closures can be. We should not be separated from the Murray River. Another MP said the meeting was tough, but it was healthy for adults to transmit differences of opinion to a political party to make sound policy decisions. Better better than what happens on the other side. Imagine a Labor MP raising his voice at a group meeting. The dictator would not allow it, they said. The Opposition leader has faced internal pressure on his performance in recent months and there is the possibility of a second leadership challenge against him, with two anti-OBrien camps in the deal calling for a change of leadership. Opposition leaders in Australia have struggled to fight the authorities during the pandemic, when voters have rewarded strong intervention to minimize deaths from COVID-19.

Loading Liberals have spent most of last year basing their political attacks on the incompetence alleged by the Andrews government that led to explosions and blockades. However, Mr. OBriens’ strategy has been dashed by the explosion in NSW, which was caused by the NSW government not closing down quickly enough. Victorian Liberals have long held the government of Gladys Berejiklians as an example of pandemic management. Mr OBrien has said that the changed stance on closing the borders, which he revealed Age last month, partly reflects the rapid spread of the Delta variant and the need for faster action to stop the eruptions. But what some might have considered a pragmatic change was seen with ridicule by some MPs who believed it was an insult to the values ​​of the party’s small government, which has campaigned for proportional public health rules and against crackling. Victorian Nationalist leader Peter Walsh also criticized the border bubble changes on Tuesday, telling the media that the state government had made the Murray River look like the Berlin Wall.