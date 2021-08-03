Cuban community in the Tampa Bay area mobilizing with a letter writing campaign at the White House





Less than a week after President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Cuba, the Cuban community in the Tampa Bay area is continuing to mobilize with a letter writing campaign in the White House. On July 11, thousands of Cubans took to the streets to protest the lack of food and medicine as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. With signs reading “We stay with the people of Cuba,” Maria Castillo, her father, mother, husband and two daughters are standing and demonstrating on the corner of Dale Mabry and Columbus Drive in Tampa almost every night. And they are not alone. They are joining dozens in the Cuban community of Tampa in a show of solidarity. “For us, we know this has been happening for 62 years,” Castillo said. “But this is one of the first times that the numbers are so large that they are actually on the road, begging the United States to intervene.” As a proud Cuban-American, Castillo has seen firsthand the devastation and pain the Cuban regime has inflicted on her family and countless others. “They are shouting for freedom,” Castillo said. “They shout that this is a dictatorship that is killing them.” Lauren Rozyla Now, Castillo is helping run a letter-writing campaign in the White House. It says that since the beginning of the pandemic, conditions in Cuba have deteriorated, leading to “widespread hunger, suffering and death”. In addition, it urges the United States to remove the current regime and install a democratic system. “The first 250 letters were sent to the White House,” Castillo said. “We made scanned copies so that we can continue to send them to elected officials.” One thing the demonstrators say they really want the elected officials to be aware of is the violence that is still going on there. President Joe Biden held a roundtable discussion Friday after announcing additional sanctions by the US Treasury. “We hear your voices and we hear the cries of freedom coming from the island,” he said in a message to the Cuban people. The new measures are targeting the Cuban National Revolutionary Police, which is said to be using violence against protesters. “We will continue to increase sanctions against individuals for committing abuses of regimes,” Biden said. “At the same time, we are increasing direct support for the Cuban people. Pursuing every opportunity available to provide Internet access.” Meanwhile, some Tampa Bay activists have gone to Miami to meet with their mayor and other elected officials. Others have traveled to Washington DC Castillo has already sent more than 500 signed letters to Washington DC and plans to send hundreds more before the end of the week.

