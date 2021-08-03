No proposal under consideration to share in Tamil Nadu, MHA informs Parliament

The Union government told Parliament on Tuesday that there was no proposal under consideration to share in Tamil Nadu. Clarification from the government comes in the middle of one debate on the carving of the ‘Kongu Nadu’ region in western Tamil Nadu as a separate territory.

Responding to a question posed by Tamil MPs Nadu TR Parivnder and Ramalingam, State Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said “the government is moving on the issue of forming new states after taking into account all relevant factors”.

“Requests and representations are received from time to time by various individuals and organizations for the creation of new states. The creation of a new state has great consequences and directly affects the federal policy of our country. Currently no such proposal is being made. reviewed, “said Nityanand Rai.

Kongu Nadu or Kongu Mandalam is called the region consisting of Palani, Karur, Dharapuram, Thiruchengodu, Erode, Pollachi, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Avinashi, Satyamangalam, Coimbatore and Udumalaipet districts of Tamil Nadu.

Controversy erupted after The BJP published the profiles of the newly appointed Union ministers last month, where he referred to Tamil Nadu party chief Nadu L Murugan as coming from Kongu Nadu instead of Namakkal, his hometown.

However, Murugan later dismissed the case, calling it a clerical error while claiming it had to do with giving people an identity and the BJP was against the partition of the state.