International
No proposal under consideration to share in Tamil Nadu, MHA informs Parliament
State Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told Parliament there was no proposal under consideration to forge Tamil Nadu.
State Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai’s response comes amid a debate over the Kongu Nadu case (File)
The Union government told Parliament on Tuesday that there was no proposal under consideration to share in Tamil Nadu. Clarification from the government comes in the middle of one debate on the carving of the ‘Kongu Nadu’ region in western Tamil Nadu as a separate territory.
Responding to a question posed by Tamil MPs Nadu TR Parivnder and Ramalingam, State Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said “the government is moving on the issue of forming new states after taking into account all relevant factors”.
“Requests and representations are received from time to time by various individuals and organizations for the creation of new states. The creation of a new state has great consequences and directly affects the federal policy of our country. Currently no such proposal is being made. reviewed, “said Nityanand Rai.
READ: Why is the cry for Kongu Nadu getting horrible in Tamil Nadu?
Kongu Nadu or Kongu Mandalam is called the region consisting of Palani, Karur, Dharapuram, Thiruchengodu, Erode, Pollachi, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Avinashi, Satyamangalam, Coimbatore and Udumalaipet districts of Tamil Nadu.
Controversy erupted after The BJP published the profiles of the newly appointed Union ministers last month, where he referred to Tamil Nadu party chief Nadu L Murugan as coming from Kongu Nadu instead of Namakkal, his hometown.
However, Murugan later dismissed the case, calling it a clerical error while claiming it had to do with giving people an identity and the BJP was against the partition of the state.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/tamil-nadu-bifurcation-kongu-nadu-mha-parliament-1836164-2021-08-03
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]