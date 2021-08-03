Two BSF youths were killed in an ambush in Tripoli’s Dhalai district





Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including a sub-inspector-level officer, were killed in a militant ambush while on patrol near a border post in the Dhalai district of Tripura, 90km from Agartala, early in the morning. . The outlawed National Tripoli Liberation Front (NLFT) is suspected of being involved in the incident. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Deputy Inspector General of Tripura Police (Law and Order) Arindam Nath said a BSF police officer and a sub-inspector, who were posted on duty at the RC Nath Border Outpost (BOP) under the police station Chawmanu of Dhalai district, were killed in the ambush. “It appears that the militants crossed the Indo-Bangla border after the incident,” the official said. Preliminary reports also suggest that the two service weapons of the killed security personnel were taken by the militants. Senior officials, including DIG Northern Range L Darlong, additional Dhalai Kallol Roy District PS and other officials, rushed to the country to get an overview of the situation. “During the meeting, 2 sub-inspectors of BSF personnel Bhuru Singh and police officer Raj Kumar suffered fatal injuries and lost their lives. The militants reportedly suffered several injuries, “said a statement issued by BSF PRO from the Salbagan border headquarters. “A massive search operation has been launched in the area to capture the militants,” the statement said. Tripoli Prime Minister Biplab Deb condemned the incident and said in a tweet: “I strongly condemn the cowardly attack against our BSF staff in Dhalai. The sacrifices of our courageous security personnel will not go in vain. “India stands side by side with the families of our brave martyrs.” I strongly condemn the cowardly attack against our BSF personnel in Dhalai. The sacrifices of our courageous security personnel will not go in vain. India stands side by side with the families of our brave martyrs.@BSF_Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 3, 2021 Formed on March 12, 1989 with Dhananjoy Reang as its self-proclaimed chairman, NLFT went through a series of splits. A small group led by Biswamohan Debbarma is the only active clothing arm other than a small fragmented group led by Parimal Debbarma. Parimal surrendered along with three others Mohan Kumar Koloi, Dayananda Tripura and Bibhas Tripura in 2014, only to commit a murder at Takarjala police station in 2017. After that he fled to Bangladesh and rebuilt a group called NLFT (the group Parimal Debbarma). Massive bloodless traffic jams from the hands of some illegal outfits like NLFT, ATTF, UBLF, TNV, etc. from the 1980s to the early 2000s. promulgated by the state government under former Prime Minister Manik Sarkar. The current government dealt the final major blow to the NLFT (BM) group in 2019 when 88 ultras led by Commander Sabir Debbarma dropped their weapons in front of police and the BSF. The group’s three top commanders also laid down their arms earlier this year and said the insurgent group was suffering from a severe financial and moral crisis.

