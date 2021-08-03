



ROCKVILLE, Md., August 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Edgar “Ned “Helms, former founder and director of the New Hampshire Institute for Health Policy and Practice at University of New Hampshire and former director of the New Hampshire Citizens’ Health Initiative project, has been elected to serve as chair of the board on the board of directors of Goodwill Industries International. Helms is the grandson of the founder of Goodwill, Rev. Edgar J. Helms, a Methodist minister. Helms has served on the board since 2016, including on many committees. He most recently served as chair of the board’s Strategic Affairs Planning Committee. Helms has an outstanding career spanning more than 30 years New Hampshire policy and health policy. His experience in health policy includes serving as a legislative and administrative assistant for health policy within the U.S. Senate, as commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services for New Hampshire, as founder and president of a health policy advisory firm (Helms and Company), and as chief executive officer of Blue Cross / Blue Shield New Hampshire. “Ned brings deep experience, commitment and authority to the role of board chairman. He is an experienced leader and deeply passionate about our mission.” said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. “Ned also brings the convictions of his grandfather, Rev. Fr. Edgar J. Helms, the founder of Goodwill. The eternal vision of Dr. Helms was not just to help people, but to help people reach their full potential through learning and employment. As chairman of the board, Ned will play a crucial role as Goodwill continues to renew and expand its core role in preparing people for a workforce change that his grandfather laid the groundwork for. “ Helms has served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Goodwill North of New England; Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership and Public Policy at University of New Hampshire Law School; and the Foundation for Health. Helms also served on a health care study committee for the Obama Administration. “Goodwill believes in charity, not a chance. I’m glad I will use my contributions and my talents in my position to serve an organization my grandfather founded with the motto,” Do not be content until every person has the opportunity to reach their full potential through the workforce, “said Helms.” The path my grandfather took Boston in 1902 it is now as far as South Korea, empowering millions of people each year to get skills, education and a path to economic mobility. “ Helms did his undergraduate work at Drew University IN Madison, NJ and holds a Master of Arts in U.S. Government from University of New Hampshire. He lives in Concord, NH, with his family. ABOUT TIR GOOD INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 autonomous community-based organizations in United States AND Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A nonprofit organization 501 (c) (3) that helps people find work, Goodwill is recognized by GuideStar’s highest rated Platinum of Approval. Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, employment and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by the sale of donated clothing and household items to nearly 3,300 stores and STOREgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 20 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and more than one million people received personal services. For more information or to find a goodwill site near you, visit goodwill.org. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl. Register at our Legislative Action Center via advocate.goodwill.org. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodwill-industries-international-names-ned-helms-board-chair-301346685.html SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

