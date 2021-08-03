News updates from HT: India could lead the world by 2030, says former US envoy and all the latest news | Latest India News





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions today. Learn all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times. The former US envoy says India could lead the world by 2030, lists the areas Former US Ambassador to India Richard Verma has said that India can lead the world in any category and with the youngest workforce in the region, the South Asian country will maintain that advantage until 2050. Read more Leaders from Kong, 14 other parties meet as Oppn launches offensive Congress and 14 other opposition parties decided there would be no change in their stance on the Pegasus theft issue and decided to continue protests during the remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament, two leaders told HT. Read more Olympic medalist Mirabai inaugurates sports medicine car in RIMS Manipur Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won India’s first silver medal in the women’s 49kg weight class at the Tokyo Olympics, inaugurated a new arthroscopy machine at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), a leading medical institute in Imphal, Manipur. on Monday. Read more Brazil’s electoral tribunal will investigate Prez Bolsonaro for attacking the voting system Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court announced Monday that it will investigate far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his persistent and baseless attacks on the country’s electronic voting system. Read more R Madhavan imagined Saif Ali Khan “sucking” his face to kiss Soha Ali Khan in Rang De Basanti R Madhavan has revealed that during his romantic scene with Soha Ali Khan in Rang De Basanti, the actor could not help but think of her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. Read more Kiara Advani looks like a goddess in white backless dress for Shershaah promotions Shershaah actress Kiara Advani knows how to pull together the perfect red carpet look regardless of the occasion. In the past, we’ve seen her with bold tangerine pants and charming embroidered saraje. Read more “You would never have seen Ganguly do this”: Anderson on the “shamelessness” of the Indian striker Commenting on how the IPL has created a new generation of fearless cricketers, England legend James Anderson cited the example of Indian Gate player Rishabh Pant. Read more

