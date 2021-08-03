Why the Internet in Cuba Has Become a Hot American Political Potato | Cuba

Cthe ubanes joked about Napoleon Bonaparte talking to Mikhail Gorbachev, George W Bush and Fidel Castro in the afterlife. If Id had had your prudence, Id had never fought with Waterloo, the French emperor tells the last Soviet leader. If Id had had your military power, Id had won Waterloo, he tells Texan. Turning to Castro at last, the emperor says: If Id had had Granma [the Cuban Communist party daily], I lost Waterloo, but no one would know.

The joke no longer makes the rounds. With millions of Cubans now online, the states’ monopoly on mass communication has been deeply eroded. But after social media helped catalyze historic protests on the island last month, the government temporarily shut down the internet.

Full connectivity returned 72 hours later, but the issue has become a hot potato in the US. Hundreds of Cuban-Americans marched against the regime in Washington last week, and politicians are trying to harness political capital: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has called for the United States to step down. balloon supplied internet for the island nation, while Joe Biden said his administration is assessing whether it can increase ties with Cuba.

Experts say it is unclear how internet access could increase in scale if the host nation is unwilling to cooperate. I have seen nothing but pie in the sky, said Larry Press, professor of information systems at California State University.

The US government’s past efforts to strengthen ties in Cuba are read as a novel by John Le Carr.

In 2009, Alan Gross, a subcontractor for the U.S. Agency for International Development, was arrested for distributing satellite equipment. His work was funded thanks to a US law that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the Castro regime. (Gross was later released as part of the resumption of US-Cuban relations during Barack Obama’s second term.)

Attempts to smuggle satellite ground stations disguised as surfboards on the island were similarly demolished.

In 2010, USAid contactors started working on ZunZuneo, a Cuban social networking site modeled on Twitter. The developers aimed to use non-controversial content, such as sports and music, to reach a critical mass of subscribers before moving on to politics. The plan, the documents show, was to encourage Cubans to organize smart crowds that could renegotiate the balance of power between the state and society. The project was suspended in 2012.

Cuban activists and supporters protested outside the US Capitol in Washington earlier this week. Photo: Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Although the island only introduced mobile data in 2018, over 4 million Cubans now access the internet through their smartphones. On an island where public space is tightly controlled, millions of Cubans use Facebook to vent their frustrations.

The use of VPNs has spread. People use them to access state-blocked anti-Castro news websites, but also to make payments via Paypal, send files via WeTransfer, or play Pokmon GO all blocked services other than US sanctions.

And while past attempts to increase connectivity have failed, American policymakers today enjoy more success in the online battle for hearts and minds.

After connecting through the well-known Psiphon VPN, Cubans are directed to a website linked to propaganda against the regime funded by US taxpayer dollars.

A recent hashtag campaign on Twitter, drawing attention to Covid’s unprecedented explosion on the islands, was also reinforced by fake accounts.

Analysis by disinformation expert Julin Macas Tovar revealed that thousands of Twitter accounts with the hashtag #SOSCuba were created in the days before the protests. Many accounts used an automated system to retweet the hashtag five times per second.

Along with the regular Twitter post, the campaign sparked protests, contributing to the feeling that the government is losing control of the pandemic.

Tovar revealed that the #SOSCuba campaign was run by accounts linked to Atlas Network, a free market consortium of more than 500 organizations that have received funding by ExxonMobil and the Koch brothers. Twitter accounts of Atlas Network members have been involved in bot campaigns or troll centers in recent elections in Peru AND Ecuador, as well as the military coup 2019 in Bolivia.

Cuban officials say online propaganda coupled with the lack created by sanctions constitutes a destabilization campaign. Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, head of US affairs at the Cuban foreign ministry, said recently that the internet is now being used as part of the war against Cuba.

For its part, the state has also intervened. In 2013 a known dissident was described The Operation of Truth, a secret program which, he said, recorded students attacking those who criticized the government online. Dissident journalists say they often receive anonymous messages filled with hatred on social media.

Ted Henken, a professor at Baruch College in New York and author of The Cuban Digital Revolution, said the decision to temporarily shut down the internet would be too costly for the Cuban education system and economy.

Its a cost, he said, that can not be afforded for more than a few days.