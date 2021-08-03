Is Kamala Harriss’s Popularity Level a Problem for Democrats?

The 49th Act of the United States.

Photo: Ken Cedeno / EPA / Bloomberg via Getty Images

There is a small toxic narrative that pushes together conservative media, saying Vice President Kamala Harris is a deeply and increasingly unpopular politician whose catastrophic stance as vice president is a millstone in Joe Biden’s neck and a disaster awaiting the Democratic Party. It is not surprising that writers who adore Donald Trump’s altar would have a special contempt for someone painted both monster and communist. And you do not need a bloodthirsty hunter to understand why conservatives frustrated with their inability to overthrow Uncle Joe Biden would prefer to go after a younger Black woman.

But because Harris is so unpopular the story can become self-fulfilling if not challenged from time to time, it is helpful to take a look at its numbers and what can be hidden behind them.

Importers It is important to note from the outset that only a small fraction of public opinion regularly tests the popularity of the vice president. So this or that assertion about its popularity is necessarily based on limited data. RealClearPolitics has only three favored number polls on Harris since January, and only two since mid-June. One of the most regular barometers of its popularity, Survey that follows the economist / YouGov, showed the Harriss favoritism ratio at 48 per cent favorable / 46 per cent unfavorable at the beginning of March and at 46 per cent favorable / 48 per cent unfavorable at the end of July. If, as a federalist article recently claiming, Harriss’s popularity is falling, not appearing there. But the most important issue is how Harris compares to other prominent polls and its most recent predecessors.

The latest Follow-up survey Politico-Morning Consult which shows that Harris in an unimpressive proportion of 46 percent / 47 percent puts her predecessor Mike Pence at 43 percent / 48 percent and her derogatory chairman Donald Trump at 43 percent / 54 percent. She is not as popular as Joe Biden (whose approval rating is 52 percent / 45 percent), but is more popular than Nancy Pelosi (36 percent / 55 percent), Chuck Schumer (31 percent / 42 percent), Kevin McCarthy (25 percent /) 41 percent), or Mitch McConnell (25 percent / 55 percent). Harriss’s favoritism ratio is actually identical to that of Democrats in Congress, which suggests that far from being a flaw for Democrats, it itself is perceived as a general Democrat.

Harris ’comparisons with her vice presidents are tricky because in less polarized times they often started with high favoritism before falling later. Joe Bidens favoritism report for Gallup was 53 percent / 29 percent in January 2009; 48 percent / 26 percent in July 2009, and then at 42 percent / 40 percent roughly where Harris is now by that October. At that point his favorable assessment was 13 points below than Barack Obama, which makes the current seven-point gap between Biden and Harris seem less formidable.

Dick Cheney starts his vice president with a relatively high 62 percent approval rating (for Pew Research), which remained stable during the initially successful Iraq War, and then fell by half to finish at 31 percent. Most typical of the current environment is Pence, whose favoritism ratio started just above the water and then was negative net more often than not. To date, the overall average ratio of its suitability, compiled by RealClearPolitics dating back five years is 44 percent / 47 percent. Harriss RCP average as of September 2018 is 45 percent / 46 percent. The idea that it is somewhat flawed is not supported by the data.

As I have noticed before, Joe Biden has not done Kamala Harris much favors with the issues in which he has chosen to give her a prominent role: a highly controversial and perhaps unresolved situation along the southern border, and a push for suffrage that is being overtaken by Republican voter repression laws in states and banned by a Republican filibuster bloc in the Senate that no power seems capable of causing Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Cinema to break down. Harris does not deserve poor personal publicity for administration problems in each area and the recent rise of anonymity charges disrupting Harriss staff (mostly assigned to her by the president) to the taste of Republicans and potential Democratic rivals who were on record highs.

In any case, there is no real evidence that Kamala Harris is a handicap for her president and her party, much less Joe Bidens the biggest mistake, as a conservative writer recently claiming. She should take credit for overcoming the racist and sexist decline of her qualifications and performance, and is expected to have some vacations. She is certainly a smart enough politician to take advantage of them when they arrive.