Ontario is reporting 168 new cases of COVID-19 on Civic holiday Monday and 164 on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 550,986.

The province released two sets of data due to the holiday.

Monday and Tuesday case counts broke a four-day trend that saw the number of daily cases higher than 200, but testing for both days was significantly lower. However, test positivity was at its highest levels seen in about a month.

According to Mondaysreport, 43 cases were registered in Toronto, 19 in the Peel Region, 16 in the York and Hamilton Region, 12 in the Halton Region and 10 in the Durham Region.

According to Tuesdaysreport, 45 cases were registered in Toronto, 23 in the York Region, 22 in the Peel Region, 14 in the Waterloo Region and 13 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported less than 60 new cases in the provincial report.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: The Muskoka night camp was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 explosion

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,349 as one death was recorded every day.

As of 20:00 Monday, 31,015 vaccines (5,193 for the first stroke and 25,822 for the second stroke) were administered on the last day. The day before, 41,121 vaccine doses were administered (6,884 for the first stroke and 34,237 for the second stroke).

There are more than 9.02 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 69.8 percent of the eligible population (12+). Coverage of the first dose stands at 80.5 percent.

Meanwhile, 539,920 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 percent of known cases. Resolved cases rose 129 as of Monday and 151 as of Tuesday.

The story goes down the ad

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday and Tuesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1,717 from the day before when it was at 1,667, and it is from July 27 when it was at 1,395. At the height of the second wave of coronavirus growth in January, active cases reached just over 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases reached 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 201, which is from 189 yesterday and has risen from last week to 157. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 200.

The government said 11,515 tests were processed for Tuesday’s report, and 14,122 tests for Monday. There are currently a total of 4,933 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,607,853 tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The test positivity for Tuesday was 1.3 percent. That figure is slightly lower than Monday at 1.4 percent. Last week, test positivity was at 1 percent.

Trends As you sleep: How Canada performed at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, Tuesday

Canadian Olympic medalist sprinter Angela Bailey has died at the age of 59.

Ontario reported that 71 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 (seven from the day before) with 106 patients in intensive care units (down to four) and 77 patients in the ICU on a ventilator (down to two).

Read more: Concerns about losing COVID-19 vaccine in Canada as Moderna doses end this week

The story goes down the ad

Disturbing variants in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consist of B.1.1.7 (now referred to by the WHO as Alpha and was first discovered in the UK United), B.1.351 (now referred to by the WHO as Beta and first discovered in South Africa), P.1 (now designated by the WHO as Gamma and first discovered in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now designated by the WHO as Delta and first discovered in India).

Alpha B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,536 variant cases, which has increased by 3 since the previous day,

Beta B.1.351 VOC: 1,493 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day.

Range P.1 VOC: 5,163 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day.

Delta B.1.617.2 VOC: 4,884 variant cases, which has increased by 68 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes a few days for positive COVID-19 tests to be reviewed for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than general cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

274,642 persons are male, an increase of 76 cases.

272,650 persons are female, an increase of 80 cases.

89,294 persons are 19 and under an increase of 44 cases.

206,411 people are 20 to 39 an increase of 69 cases.

156,926 people are 40 to 59 an increase of 30 cases.

73,040 people are 60 to 79 an increase of 17 cases.

25,223 people are 80 years and older, an increase of 4 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19-related deaths by age:

The story goes down the ad

Deaths reported at ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 86

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 606

Deaths reported between the ages of 60 and 79: 3,001

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,651

The province notes that there may be a delay in reporting deaths and data

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, 3,791 deaths were recorded among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 4 actual explosions in the house, which is unchanged from the day before.

The Ministry also indicated that there are currently 9 active cases among long-term care residents 10 active cases among unchanged staff and increased by three, respectively, on the last day.

The story goes down the ad

See link »

<br />

