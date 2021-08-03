Pakistani friendship viral meme sells for $ 51,530 at NFT auction





The words ‘dissolve’ are universally associated with ending a romantic relationship. However, in 2015, the announcement of the separation of a Pakistani man got a fuss on social media because it was about his best friend! Years later, the post which had become a popular meme, was auction and NFT (non-composite mark), and sold on Friendship Day. Muhammad Asif Raza Rana, a man from Gujranwala immortalized the sad saga of his friendship through a photoshopped post titled, Friendship ended with Mudasir. The Facebook post had gone viral and had won global titles before becoming a favorite meme of all time. The post explained how Rana found a new best friend in Salman Ahmad Naqash after removing the title Mudasir Ismail Ahmad, who had been his best friend until then. Informing people of major updates about his life, Rana claimed that Ahmad was selfish and had an attitude problem. Now in 2021, the announced meme was auctioned off as one of Pakistan’s first NFT memes, sold for $ 51,530 or 20 ethereum by Alter, which sold at the Digital Art Market Foundation, the world’s largest platform for NFT listings. Pakistani meme put up for NFT auction on World Friendship Day https://t.co/e0c87O2OBv via @dailytimespak Mosha (@nft_alter) July 31, 2021 Following the platform fees, the bulk of the auction proceeds will go to creators Rana and his friends with a small split going to Alter. Following the success of this post, the husband plans to create similar memes to be auctioned off in the near future, VICE reported. I would never have known it [the post] it would become so viral and spread all over the world. Many news agencies interviewed us. We had even made a cartoon for us, Rana told the media. The people of Poland love him very much. I have received offers for Polish visas from two or three people. They even write my name on the walls there, he added. “Simply put, this was just the beginning of the Finished Friendship saga. Inadvertently Raza created one of the greatest friendship circles we have ever seen, ”the foundation described the viral post on its website. “Raza’s post garnered over 47,000 responses, 56,000 shares and 27,000 comments on Facebook,” he added, explaining his popularity. Zain Naqvi, said the co-founder of Alters Equally digital why they chose this particular Pakistani meme for their friendship day auction. Naqvi explained that while most local memes relate to local events, Rana’s meme had a greater appeal to the international audience and is of greater importance in that context. People have used this meme in political discussions that lasted over three American presidents, from Barack Obama to Donald Trump and Joe Biden, he told the news website. And while most may think that Mudasir’s public overthrow of Rana would have ended their friendship, the reality seems to be quite different. Rana’s latest live broadcast on Facebook after the auction also featured “his best friend of the past,” as he tagged both of his friends. “We are all together and meet as well,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/friendship-break-up-pakistani-meme-sells-for-51530-in-auction-7436490/

