Saudi Arabia stepped up executions in the first half of 2021: Amnesty | Death penalty news





The kingdom executed at least 40 people between January and July 2021, more than throughout 2020, says the UK-based group.

Saudi Arabia has increased executions in the first half of 2021 following a decline during its 2020 G20 presidency, according to the UK-based rights group Amnesty International. The rights group said Tuesday that the kingdom executed at least 40 people between January and July 2021 more than across the past year. Although Saudi Arabia executed a record 185 people in 2019, the state-backed Human Rights Commission said in January that the kingdom had reduced the number of executions by 85 percent in 2020 compared to a year earlier, setting number in 2020 at 27. Amnesty said the executions had resumed shortly after Saudi Arabia handed over the chairmanship of the Group of 20 rich countries to Italy, with nine people executed in December 2020 alone. The brief break in repression coinciding with Saudi Arabia hosting the G20 summit last November shows that any illusion of reform was merely a PR boost, said Lynn Maalouf, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International. Completely unfair judgments According to the rights group, the executions took place after convictions in extremely unfair trials, marred by allegations of torture during detention that led to forced confessions which the prosecution did not systematically investigate. This includes the June 2021 execution of a man for rights rights groups, which he allegedly committed when he was under the age of 18, although Saudi Arabia has said it has abolished the death penalty for many childhood crimes. The government press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Amnesty’s report. In the report, Amnesty also said there had been an increased crackdown on human rights activists and dissidents. He referred to the cases of 13 activists who were prosecuted, convicted or ratified their sentences as what Amnesty said were extremely unfair trials before the Specialized Criminal Court (SCC). In the first half of the year, many people were also sentenced to many years in prison for satirical online posts and human rights activism. After prison, many waited for travel bans, among other things. Such a ban was also imposed on the famous women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul. She was sentenced to three years probation for her advocacy to end the ban on women driving. At least 39 individuals are behind bars for activism, human rights work or expressions of dissent in Saudi Arabia, according to Amnesty.

