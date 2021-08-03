Universal Credit insider people share top tips from 85% childcare discount on 500 grants

Job Coaches at Universal Credit have uncovered their best tips on how to get money from childcare, to job interviews, finding a job and even getting subsidized travel

Universal Credit job trainers have shared seven things all applicants need to know, from applying for discount travel to getting job interviews.

The six-in-one benefit, which has received a six million grip since the start of the Covid crisis is available to those looking for work or out of work.

However, she faces major criticism now as the government is preparing to lift a 20-week lifeline offered to families in the scheme since Covid began.

If you are in Universal Credit, there are ways to increase the support you receive especially if you are looking for work.

Three job trainers from across the country Claire Davies, Stephen Tanfield and Amy Milner have come together to discuss essential advice for jobseekers as the economy reopens below.

Ask your job coach for tips on your CV













Your CV is very important. That’s the first thing employers will look for in you, so it’s essential to show your best qualities and the skills you have in your closet, Claire said.

It is really important that you have the structure nailed down, clearly stating that you have what this employer requires.

Stephen adds: For many clients, polishing their CV and writing cover letters is one of the first things I do. And once resolved, they tend to find it much easier to get interviews. By the way

Request practical interviews

Amy says: Interviews can be nervous. Some of the clients I worked with came with very low confidence and really struggled to articulate the skills and experience I know they have when they were under pressure.

We can suggest lots of tips on techniques to stay calm and focused, and we will do hands-on sessions where we go through the types of questions we expect. It all has to do with a sense of comfort and confidence.

Free training

If you still do not have the required skills to get the job you are looking for, we can help you with that, says Claire.

There are so many training courses available to increase skills in all sorts of areas, usually designed so that people can complete them around other commitments like childcare or part-time work.

Amy adds: People do not realize how much is actually available. There are so many out there, but the issue of finding it.

Where we come to the job center is the perfect center for finding relevant courses and opportunities for people looking to enhance their skills.









Up to 50% discount on train and bus travel

This is one of the lesser known benefits of Universal Credit, but it can be very useful when traveling to the job center or for a job interview, says Stephen.

Plaintiffs may be eligible for a Job Plus Travel Discount Card if they have applied for 3-9 months (ages 18-24) or 3-12 months (over 25 years).

Claire adds: The card can be used for any trip, giving you a 50% discount on selected tickets. Just talk to your job coach to see how you can claim yours.









Child care support

This is so, so important, says Stephen. I think a lot of people out there don’t think they can get into the workplace because they have kids who need to be cared for all day. Sure, this is a hard single job, but we have support available for working parents.

We can reimburse parents working on Universal Credit for over 13,000 childcare costs, up to 85% of your total childcare costs.

Expectant parents can also receive a one-time payment of $ 500 for childcare costs through the Safe Start Maternity Grant.

All of this has made a huge difference to the many people I have worked with, and it really showed them that caring for children should not be an impossible obstacle to working with.









Pay to save

Saving is such an important habit to get into, and there is never a bad time to start, says Claire. Many people have not heard of Help to Save, but it’s a really great scheme.

Basically, customers can set aside everything from 1 to 50 per month, and after two years of saving, the Government will give you 50p for every 1 you save. It’s a great incentive to get into a really important habit. You can learn more at gov.uk.

Start-up support

We can still help after you get an interview or a job, Amy points out.

The Flexible Support Fund has been a real help to some of my clients, Stephen adds. It can pay for things people need to get through, such as travel expenses or a new uniform.

Talk to your job coach to see if you can get help through the Flexible Support Fund, for example, Claire from Grimsby was able to get money to pay for new clothes for her interview as part of her trip to become a bus driver, her dream job.