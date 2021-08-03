TikTok Star Timbo Redneck dies in tragic accident, reveals mother





TikTok star Timbo the Redneck has died after suffering an accident, his mother revealed in an emotional post shared on her son’s accounts. Rising social media star, real name Timothy Hall, died on Saturday, his mother, Tassie, said in a short clip posted on Timbo’s TikTok and Instagram accounts. After being introduced to fans at the beginning of the video, which was uploaded on Sunday, Tassie said of her son: “He will not make any more videos, no more videos. My son was in a bad accident yesterday and he did not did not succeed. “I want to thank everyone for all the fans he had. He loved TikTok and just believed in all the fans and everyone who supported him. He said a lot about him. Sometimes he would not listen to me. He would said, “” I have to do this TikTok. ” “ “My heart is so broken,” she said as she fought to tears, before sharing a GoFundme link to raise funds for his funeral. With $ 9,447 already raised, donations are no longer being accepted on the site. Timbo’s brother-in-law, Tony, who appeared in several videos with the TikTok star, uploaded a video to Timbo’s new YouTube channel, during which he shared further details on the circumstances surrounding his death. “He died this Saturday in a truck accident with his girlfriend, Corey, in the backyard of his friend Jay,” Tony explained. “He was making donuts in the front yard at JD ‘s house. “He was making donuts with his girlfriend, and the truck just overturned and he flew out of the driver’s window and the truck landed on him.” Looking worried, Tony continued: “I’re just making this video because we made so many videos together and he talked to me all the time about how much you guys and his fans had for him. “I just want everyone to know that Timbo, or Timothy – whatever you call him – he really appreciated and loved his fans and he loved his friends. “He was a small town guy from Jennings, Florida. He started going to TikTok and started posting all these videos and you guys were commenting and … you went to FaceTime with him. He praised you guys a lot more more than you know. “ Tony ended his emotional post by stating that there is likely to be another pre-recorded video that would be uploaded to the channel before the account was discontinued. In his latest TikTok post, split in early July, comedy sketch star Timbo – who had more than 195,000 followers on the platform – revealed that he had just opened a YouTube channel and promised his fans the video “cute” in the future. Timbo was also seen in the video regularly driving his truck, in which he enjoyed off-road.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/tiktok-star-timbo-redneck-dies-tragic-accident-1615644 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos