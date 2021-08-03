The heat emergency brings temperatures and fires recorded in Southern Europe





ATHINS Greece was facing one of its hottest weeks on Tuesday as an intense heat wave swept across much of southern Europe and sparked major forest fires. The Athens National Observatory meteorological service on Monday recorded the highest temperature ever recorded in the country at 46.3 degrees Celsius, or 115.3 degrees Fahrenheit in the central Greek region of Phthiotis. Temperatures were forecast to rise to 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Athens on Tuesday and 115 degrees in parts of central Greece, according to the country’s National Meteorological Service.

We are facing the worst heat wave since 1987, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday, noting that authorities were doing everything humanly possible to ensure an adequate supply of electricity. He urged people to limit their use of electricity in the early afternoon and at night to ensure the grid is maintained.

While scientists have not yet established a strong link between this burst of stifling temperatures and global warming, it fits a general trend. Heat waves around the world are occurring more frequently and with higher intensity as the climate changes due to greenhouse gas emissions. Research has shown that for the big heat waves across Europe in the last summer, climate change has been a significant aggravating factor. The Greeces Meteorological Service said the current heat wave was one of the worst in 40 years. It is expected to end on Friday, after 11 days. More than 1,000 people died in a 10-day heat wave that swept through Greece in 1987 and saw temperatures rise to more than 111 degrees Fahrenheit in Athens, the capital. The highest temperature recorded for Athens was 112.6 degrees Fahrenheit, recorded in 2007, according to the observatory, which has data dating back more than 160 years.

This week, officials called on vulnerable members of the public, especially the elderly and pregnant women, to avoid leaving their homes. The government also opened cooling centers for the homeless. The Ministry of Culture said all archeological sites will be closed from noon to 5 pm until Friday. The museums remained open, however, and images of long lines of people waiting outside the capital the Acropolis museum were broadcast on Greek television.

There were similar lines in the port of Piraeus, where travelers waited for ferries to the islands, pulling face masks to drink from water bottles or to use hand fans. Extreme weather Updated August 3, 2021, 10:33 AM ET Athens’ central Syntagma Square, usually buzzing with crowds, was relatively quiet on Tuesday as tourists gathered under the shade of trees or dipped their hands into the water fountain to cool off. The heat wave and accompanying drought have sparked several fires in Greece and other parts of Southern Europe, including Croatia, Italy and Turkey. Greek firefighters were battling a new forest fire that broke out early in the afternoon at the foot of Mount Parnitha, north of Athens, on Tuesday. A village and children’s camp were evacuated and a section of the nearby highway was closed to traffic.

The worst fires this week were in Turkey, where firefighters were battling a sixth day of fires along the country’s southern coast that forced tens of thousands to flee their homes. The fires were engulfing residential areas and threatened a power plant. At least eight people have died, and homes and large forest areas have been destroyed. Strong winds and a dry atmosphere have allowed the fires to spread rapidly.

I’m trying to breathe, the weather is so hot, Gulcin Hacievliyagil Ayce, a Turkish television reporter, told Haber Turk TV on Tuesday while reporting in the town of Marmaris. IN a video posted on Twitter account of the mayor, Mehmet Oktay, he stood in front of a hill with burnt trees and prayed for more fire support to extinguish the air. Although we have sought more air support from the beginning, today there is only one helicopter, no aircraft, he said. Flames and plumes of gray smoke rose behind white villas in the town of Milas in television footage Tuesday, and officials warned of the danger of the flames reaching a nearby power plant. We are at a critical juncture, said Muhammet Tokat, the mayor of the cities in a post on Twitter overnight. Fires in Turkey led to the evacuation of thousands of people from coastal resorts and villages, and the European Union sent water-releasing aircraft to help put out the blaze.

The central turkey government has been widely denounced for its response to the disaster, including the leasing of aircraft by Russia. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said their planes are unable to stop the blaze.

Sukru Durmus, head of the agriculture and forestry workers’ union, said extreme weather conditions had set the stage for the fires, but that the Turkish government’s misbehavior and lack of precautions had worsened the situation. In Greece, the largest fires were on the southern Peloponnese peninsula and on the island of Rhodes in the southern Aegean Sea, off the Turkish coast. On Monday, authorities declared a state of emergency in parts of Rhodes after a fire that broke out on Sunday destroyed hundreds of hectares of forest land and prompted the evacuation of villages, a military base and a popular nature reserve. The Greeces Fire Department said dozens of fires were being reported every day, and officials noted there were 1,584 in July, up from 953 in July 2019. “We are no longer talking about climate change, but a climate threat,” Nikos Hardalias, the country’s deputy civil defense minister, told Greek television on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/03/world/europe/greece-turkey-heat-fires.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos