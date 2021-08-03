Charges, police arrests and court sentences have fallen on Lyubov Sobol, one of the youngest and most prominent opposition leaders in Russia. On Tuesday, a court ordered the woman who had been Alexei Navalnys No. 2 to 18 months house arrest on what authorities called a sanitary case.

Her crime? The 33-year-old lawyer known for her blonde hair and hipster glasses is accused of violating COVID-19 restrictions by calling on opposition activists to join a peaceful anti-Putin protest to support Navalny jailed in January.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, Sobol said the rush to prosecution would not stop her political activism. I have a bracelet on my ankle. They forbade me to leave Moscow or walk[ing] outside my house for a year and a half at night. But that’s nothing compared to an attempt to kill my husband in 2016 or the Novichok assassination of my closest partner Navalny, Sobol said after the verdict.

The authorities try to exclude me from politics, but I am not afraid of them.

Sanitary prosecution began shortly after the unauthorized January rally and rose against some of Navalny’s closest supporters, including his brother Oleg Navalny; Anastasia Vasilyeva, who is the head of the NGO Alliance of Doctors; Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh; and Pussy Riot activists Maria Alyokhina and Lysia Stein.

In early June, a Moscow court ruled that the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation was an extremist organization that was trying to destabilize Russia, both politically and socially. His lawyers have appealed the sentence, but Sobol said she believes the court ruling will stand firmly. The next hearing on the extremism case is tomorrow.

Authorities are doing everything they can to silence me: Make us all disappear, ban Navalnys supporters on Twitter, and ban his YouTube channels, which I produce. But I will continue to fight for the rights of Russian citizens. This is important to me, as nothing in Russia is predictable, we did not expect the annexation of Crimea, nor could we ever have imagined Novichok’s attack on Navalny.

Investigators have claimed that thousands of Russians joined Sobols’ call to rally on January 23, which created a threat of mass disease at the event.

Putin’s critics were angry on Tuesday when they heard the sentence for Sobol. Boris Vishnevsky, an opposition lawmaker in St. Petersburg, said it was shocking news for his hometown, with more than 100 people dying every day while waiting for the city’s football matches for Euro 2020 in June and July.

I want to know if the Russian courts will sentence the public officials responsible for the congested fan zones during the UEFA 2020 European Cup, as well as those who allowed the giant festival of thousands of graduates to march downtown that day or Scarlet Sailswe definitely had a huge increase in new COVID-19 cases after those events, Vishnevsky told The Daily Beast after hearing Sobols sentence.

Opposition rallies were far from being the only first crowd in Russia during the sickest months of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. In March, when Moscow was living under quarantine restrictions, about 80,000 people came to listen to Putin’s speech at Luzhniki Stadium; local media reported that most viewers had no masks. I am not incomprehensible to think that any of the federal bureaucrats will be punished in the sanitary issue for threatening the spread of mass diseases, Vishnevsky said.

Last year, Sobol had big plans to run in the parliamentary elections. She was convinced that Russia was ready for more women in power and to move away from a single omnipotent leader. She joined the Anti-Corruption Foundation in 2011. She also managed the anti-corruption project RosPil, as Navalny’s associate and lawyer, but her ambitions were to enter politics as a candidate.

Her plans to run for the Duma were thwarted by the condemnation of extremism; Sobol left the campaign out of concern that her campaign team members and sponsors were now under threat of persecution to support her. Vishnevsky has similar concerns. I have also been threatened with being labeled an extremist simply for trying to provide assistance to detained protesters earlier this year, he said. Authorities go after all Navalny supporters.

Sobol said she was not surprised to hear her sentence.

“Look, this is not the first nor the last court decision against me,” she told The Daily Beast. I am a popular politician and I am prepared for a political war.