Kamala Harris to promote the message “America is back” in Singapore and Vietnam

CNN

– Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Singapore and Vietnam later this month, becoming the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit Asia to date. Her trip will be based on the Biden-Harris administration’s message to the world: America is back, her office said in a statement. The statement continued, Our Administration sees Asia as a critically important region in the world. The Vice Presidents’ visit will emphasize the importance of comprehensive engagement and strategic partnerships, key components of our Administration’s approach to foreign policy. During meetings with government officials, the private sector and civil society leaders, Harris will share the Biden administration’s vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, her office said, raising trade and security issues, including at sea. of South China and will promote economic cooperation. Harris will travel from August 20 to August 26. Harris chief spokesman Symone Sanders said in a statement announcing the trip that the vice president would engage the leaders of the two governments on issues of mutual interest, noting that regional security, the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change would be discussion areas. Harris will become the first vice president ever to visit Vietnam, according to Sanders, and more broadly, it will be her first trip to the region as vice president and her second international trip since taking office. Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico in early June as part of the administration’s efforts to curb migration from the Northern Triangle, a journey marked by political mistakes. President Joe Biden has not traveled to the region since taking office, but the White House has highlighted the importance of US relations in the region with the first two world leaders to personally visit the White House, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon. Jae-in. Biden has repeatedly said that a central challenge at the moment is whether democracy can prevail over autocracy, with those regional partnerships important to his efforts to counter China’s growing influence.

