‘Possible abduction’ in process off the coast of the United Arab Emirates – UK Maritime Trade Agency





DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) – A “possible abduction” was unveiled on Tuesday off the coast of the UAE’s Fujairah region, the British Maritime Trade Agency said, without giving details of the ship or ships involved. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) in an earlier warning notice, based on a third-party source, had advised ships to exercise extreme caution due to an incident about 60 nautical miles east of Fujairah. The area in the Arabian Sea leads to the Strait of Hormuz, through which flow about one-fifth of the world’s offshore oil exports. The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. On Tuesday afternoon at least five ships at sea between the UAE and Iran updated their AIS tracking status to “Not under Command”, according to Refinitive Ship Tracking data. Such a status generally indicates that a ship is unable to maneuver due to exceptional circumstances. Reuters could not confirm that these Refinitiv data had anything to do with the reported incident. Last week an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman killed two crew members and was blamed on Iran by the United States, Israel and Britain. Read more Iran denied involvement in that suspected drone strike and said Monday it would respond immediately to any threats against its security. The United States and Britain said Sunday they would work with their allies to respond to the attack on Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged oil tanker operated by the Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime. Iran and Israel have exchanged accusations of carrying out attacks on each other’s ships in recent months. Tensions have risen in Gulf waters and between Iran and Israel since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 Tehran nuclear deal with six world powers and reinstated sanctions that have damaged its economy. Written by Lisa Barrington Edited by Ghaida Ghantous and Mark Heinrich Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

