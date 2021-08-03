Hundreds are fleeing their homes as the heat wave sets fire to Greece





Two men sit on a rock as the sun sets, near a beach on the outskirts of Kavouri, southwest of Athens, Greece, Monday, August 2, 2021. The heat wave is expected to peak on Monday, with indoor temperatures ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius (107.6 to 114.8 Fahrenheit). Temperatures will stay at 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) or higher in most of Greece until at least Friday, meteorologists say. (AP Photo / Michael Varaklas)

TATOI, Greece (AP) Hundreds of residents living near a forest area north of Athens fled their homes on Tuesday after a massive fire reached populated areas as Greece faced its worst heat wave in decades . The fire spread smoke over the capital and caused numerous evacuations near Tatoi, 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of Athens. Many residents left their homes by car and motorcycle and headed for the capital as smoke covered the residential areas. Fireshta is a big fire and it will take a lot of work to bring it under control, Athens Regional Governor George Patoulis told state television ERT. People in the area need to be on alert. We are asking members of the public in the fire affected areas to keep the windows of their homes closed because the smoke is very dense. As the heat wave scorching the eastern Mediterranean intensified, temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the Greek capital. Extreme weather has sparked deadly fires in Turkey and wildfires in Greece, Albania, Italy and across the region. The fires prompted Greek basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo to cancel the celebrations planned in Athens for the last NBA championship he won with the Milwaukee Bucks. Hopefully there will be no casualties from these fires, and we will certainly postpone today’s celebration, Antetokounmpo wrote in a tweet. Earlier, authorities closed the Acropolis and other ancient sites during the afternoon hours. The site, which is normally open during the summer from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., will have reduced hours until Friday, closing at noon and 5 p.m. Extreme heat, described by authorities as the worst in Greece since 1987, has strained national energy supplies and sparked fires. Five water jets and five helicopters were involved in the firefighting attempt near Athens, including a Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft leased from Russia. The fire damaged electricity poles, adding further strain to the grid already under pressure due to the widespread use of air conditioning. The Greek Fire Service held an alarm for most of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, while public and private utilities changed working hours to allow the afternoon to close. Several villages were also evacuated on Tuesday in the coastal areas of the southern Peloponnese region. ___ Follow all the AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.

