CDC adds 16 destinations to Covid-19 ‘very high’ travel risk list





(CNN) The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 destinations to its “very high” level of risk from Covid-19 on Monday, including Greece, Ireland and the U.S. Virgin Islands. According to the CDC, a risk definition of “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” means that people should avoid traveling to these countries. Those who have to travel must first be fully vaccinated. In her comprehensive instruction , The CDC recommends against all international travel until you are fully vaccinated. “Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to receive and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers may be at increased risk of receiving and possibly spreading some Covid variants.” 19, “says the agency. Destinations that fall into the “very high” risk category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 28 days, according to CDC parameters. Direct travel of non-citizens from Ireland and Greece to the United States has been suspended since January 25, 2021, according to an executive order restricting travel from many countries. The White House recently said those restrictions will remain in place amid growing cases from the Delta variant The following 16 destinations were moved to the CDC “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” category on August 2: – Andorra

– Curaao

– Gibraltar

– Greece

– Guadeloupe

– Iran

– Ireland

– Isle of Man

– Kazakhstan

– Lesotho

– Libya

– Malta

– Martinique

– St. Barthelemy

-Saint-Martin

– US Virgin Islands. Here are some other typical popular travel destinations in the Level 4 category (as of August 3):

– Colombia

– Costa Rica

– Maldives

– The Netherlands

– Panama

– Portugal

– Seychelles

– Spain

— United Arab Emirates

You can view the CDC risk level for each destination in it travel recommendation pages.

