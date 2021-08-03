Ontario issues detailed school return plan for COVID-19 case management, outbreaks

Ontario students will return to full-time class in September with distance learning continuing to be an option, the province confirmed in its official back-to-school strategy, but the plan is in detail how schools will manage COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.

Students and staff will be required to wear indoor masks with the exception of things such as meal breaks and low-contact physical activity, and all will be required to perform a self-examination prior to than to come to the intra-school premises.

But the 29-page document released Tuesday does not contain protocols for managing COVID-19 explosions, nor does it set a threshold for schools or classrooms to close.

“Schools are safer where we maintain high levels of community immunity,” said Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Said Kieran Moore at a news conference.

However, the plan also does not indicate what level of broadcasting in the surrounding community could affect the operation of a school.

Moore stressed the importance of vaccinations to prevent a possible increase in cases due to the delta variant in the fall. But when asked under what circumstances schools could be forced to close, he replied: “I really do not see our schools closing.”

“I think we need to normalize COVID-19 for schools,” he added, similar to the usual rise in flu cases each season.

More than 4,800 schools in Ontario had to close due to COVID-19 cases at some point from September to June, with 11,462 students infected with the virus, provincial data show.

“To prepare for a possible closure, school boards need to have plans so that they can move quickly to distance learning to ensure continuity of learning for students,” the plan says.

You can read the Ontario full school plan at the end of this story.

Asked why the province is not pursuing student vaccinations, Moore said information would be gathered if there was an outbreak that needed to be investigated.

Regarding testing, Moore said the list of disturbing symptoms is shrinking to focus on those more specific to COVID such as loss of taste. That being said, the province is looking at other testing options such as the blast or saliva method or wiping only on the front of the nose, he said.

For high school students, school boards are instructed to implement schedules with no more than two courses at the same time for high school students in the fall semester “in order to preserve the option of returning to more restrictive measures, if any. required.”

Music programs will be allowed in well-ventilated areas, with songs and wind instruments permitted in groups of at least two meters.

The last page of the plan, entitled “Managing COVID-19 in schools”, says: “This section is coming”, adding that it will be based on the guidelines given during the 2020-21 school year.

Key findings from the Ontario School Plan:

Students in grades 1 to 12 are required to wear masks indoors (with exceptions such as low-contact physical activity and during meals).

Staff and students should check themselves daily using the tool provided by the province, although in some cases schools may be directed to conduct an extended check.

Anyone experiencing symptoms according to the provincial screening tool should not attend school and potentially be tested or seek medical attention.

School boards are expected to have all ventilation systems inspected and in good condition before the start of the school year.

School boards without mechanical ventilation (those that rely on windows to bring in fresh air) are expected to install high-efficiency independent air-cooled (HEPA) filter units in all classrooms.

Earlier in the day, the Ontario NDP called on the province to require education staff who are not fully vaccinated to take rapid COVID-19 tests when students return to school in the fall.

The rapid tests, which Ford called the “game changer” in February, were set in joint care, long-term care homes and various essential workplaces. However, the school plan does not even mention quick tests.

See the provincial school plan for yourself here: