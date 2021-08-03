The long-awaited report on Alberta COVID-19 response to be published this week: Shandro





A long-awaited third-party report on Alberta’s treatment of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be published “later this week,” Tyler Shandro wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. Alberta’s health minister made the comments following media reports that the report would not be published. Read more: NDP reiterates call on Alberta government to issue third-party review for its treatment of COVID-19 “The media response to the reporter said the interim report only reflected the pandemic response to the first wave,” Shandro wrote on Twitter. “The report would be considered for publication along with future reviews of the entire pandemic response. “Given the interest in the report, the full report will be posted earlier than planned in the interest of full transparency.” The story goes down the ad The report would be considered for publication along with future reviews of the entire pandemic response. Given the interest in the report, the full report will be posted earlier than planned in the interest of full transparency. The report will be posted later this week. – Tyler Shandro (@shandro) August 3, 2021 Earlier on Tuesday, opposition leader Rachel Notley called on the government in the period in question to publish the report. “For the Prime Minister: where is he?” she asked. This report belongs to the Albertans and they deserve to see how badly Jason Kenney mismanaged the pandemic response from Day 1, and how badly they continue to mismanage that response today, NDP Vice President and health critic Sarah Hoffman told a news conference.















Calgary doctors oppose Alberta lifting quarantine rules, COVID-19 testing, and contact tracking





But the Official Opposition says the publication of the report is now too late and is calling for a full public inquiry into the governments dealing with the pandemic. Trends US events lead to mass outbreak of COVID-19 mainly among fully vaccinated

As you sleep: How Canada performed at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, Tuesday The story goes down the ad Enough is enough, Hoffman said. This is more than a broken promise by Tyler Shandro. This is evidence of a corrupt and secretive government working to deceive the public. “ The NDP is calling for a public inquiry led by a retired judge into UCP governments dealing with the entire COVID-19 pandemic. Read more: Coronavirus: Third Party Review of Alberta COVID-19 Response Expected in Early 2021 Hoffman went so far as to promise that the investigation would still be conducted if the NDP wins the next provincial elections. Hoffman did not have an estimate of the time or cost for how long an investigation of this nature would take, but she said it is absolutely necessary, and that it will last longer and cost as much as they’s (UCP). ) to delay.















Paramedic says changes to the AHS COVID-19 rule put him and colleagues at risk





This government has had a problem with transparency throughout the pandemic, said Dr Joe Vipond, an ER physician from Calgary, while attending a rally outside the legislature on Tuesday. The story goes down the ad You do not know and I do not know how many people are sick in the hospital. You and I do not know how many people have died from hospital-acquired infections. We do not know if there have been assessments of provincial buildings or schools or hospitals to ensure that there is no air transmission. In fact, they would not even say the words airborne, anyone in government, including our chief medical officer. We need more top-down transparency, including that report. The $ 475,000 review was given to KPMG last August. The government had initially said it hoped the report would be published by the end of 2020. Read more: NDP reiterates call on Alberta government to issue third-party review for its treatment of COVID-19 At the end of last year, that timeline was changed to sometime in early 2021. In March, Shandro said it was his understanding that the report’s authors had completed the first draft. According to a press release when the review was announced, the province said it would increase Alberta’s capacity to respond to a possible second wave of COVID-19 and any future pandemics, and added that a strong, coordinated response can help save lives, prevent widespread disease-spreading, and help jobs and the economy return faster. The story goes down the ad More to come… – with a file from Adam MacVicar, Global News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

