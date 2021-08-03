International
Manitoba RCMP accuses Thompson of first-degree murder in 2019 of murdering Bobbie Lynn Moose
The Manitoba RCMP has charged a man with first-degree murder in a case of a Thompson woman who went missing nearly two years ago.
Jack Clarence Flett, 52, was arrested in Thompson, Man. on July 28, 2021 around 4 p.m. CT.
“A year and nine months was an emotional journey. We posted about Bobbie every day that passed,” said Hazel Moose, BobbieLynnMoose’s sister.
“Words cannot explain how my family and I feel. We are relieved that our prayers have been answered, thanks to the Major Crimes Unit.”
Moose’s family flew to Winnipeg to attend the RCMP press conference, as well as Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation Chief Marcel Moody.
“The last thing we wanted was for this case to cool down,” Moody said.
“We are pleased that the investigation has taken a positive turn. Now, this case is before the court … I am happy that this case will end, and I hope that justice will be done.
LOOK | The Manitoba RCMP charged with first-degree murder after the murder of BobbieLynnMoose in 2019:
Moody noted that Flett is from Split Lakeand may have been friends with Moose.
Moose and Flett were acquainted with each other, the RCMP confirmed.
Flett was transferred to Winnipeg on July 31 and is being held in custody.
Important break in the case
Police are not saying how and when they believe Moose was killed, as the case is now before the courts. They say a significant breach has been made in this case that led to Flett’s indictment and includes forensic evidence.
“As the upload shows, there is a degree of premeditation about this,” Supt said. Michael Koppang, who is in charge of key crime services at the Manitoba RCMP.
Koppang said the 16-day gap between the time Moose was last seen when her body was found made the matter difficult, but said the community was very helpful in the investigation.
“We talked to hundreds, hundreds of people. And from what I got from the team, there was not a single person who did not want to talk to us and do his best to try and fill those gaps,” Koppang said.
The RCMP said they conducted more than 400 interviews and watched over 50,000 hours of video surveillance. During the investigation there was also a major media campaign that included radio ads and billboards, as well as the distribution of 1000 pamphlets on Cree.
He sat down at Thompson Walmart
The 29-year-old mother of two was abandoned by her sister at Thompson Walmart on October 1, 2019.
She planned to stay with friends in the northern city of Manitoba, about 650 kilometers north of Winnipeg, for three weeks.
Her body was found near Nelson Road more than two weeks later.
Moose’s death devastated her family and her community, Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, 65 miles west of Thompson. In the days after her death, about 200 people attended a vigil in Thompson to commemorate her.
“Bobbie was our beautiful sister, who was a kind, humble and loving person,” said Hazel Moose.
“We will miss her very much.”
A year after her death, police made a public appeal for information, saying they had interviewed more than 300 people, sent leaflets to all Thompson residents in Cree and English, and placed messages on radio stations across the country. region.
Moose was described by police and family as outside and trustworthy, which could have been seen as an opportunity by her killer, police said.
