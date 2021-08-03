International
Ottawa announces $ 366,000 for abortion access research in New Brunswick
The federal government will provide $ 366,000 to the University of New Brunswick for the search challenges of women facing surgical abortions in the province.
Federal Minister of Health Patty Hajduand Fredericton MPJenica Atwin made the announcement Tuesday at Fredericton outside Clinic 554, the only abortion clinic funded by New Brunswick.
The research will focus primarily on the work done at Clinic 554 between 2015 and 2020 and will identify gaps and barriers, such as costs, transportation, stigma and discrimination.
Ottawa would be outside its jurisdiction if it financed health care directly, Hajdu said.
But it could help provide data to attorneys to demonstrate the need for clinics and “make it impossible for NewBrunswickers and voters to ignore those stories,” she said.
It is about bringing those voices to light and giving that information, which is power, to the people who protect and who will use that information to make all of New Brunswick aware of the obstacles their daughters face. , their sisters, aunts, the people they love, the LGBTQ people in their lives who are excluded from care in traditional settings. “
New Brunswick Medicare only covers abortions offered at two hospitals in Moncton Moncton Hospital and the University Hospital Center Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont and the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst.
Nationwide organizations improving access to sexual and reproductive health care could also apply for funding of $ 45 million committed to the 2021 budget for support, Hadju announced, such as inclusive training materials for sexual and reproductive health care providers. , public awareness activities, and travel and logistical support for individuals who may not have access to abortion services.
Last week, during a visit to Moncton, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would continue to push New Brunswick to fund abortion services at Clinic 554, and cited a $ 140,216 reduction in federal health transfers to New Brunswick as evidence that he is attending a 2019 vows to “ensure” clinic abortions are funded.
On July 23, during a visit to Fredericton, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the federal government would announce “in the coming days” how it plans to provide public funding for abortions at Clinic 554.
Clinic 554 announced in 2019 that it would close, blaming the province’s refusal to fund abortions at the facility. The clinic also provided other Medicare-funded services.
Despite that warning, the clinic is still partially open, offering abortion and IUD services, but it relies on the support of a national advocacy and revenue group from Dr. Adrian Edgar from his work as a Canadian Army physician.
Earlier this year, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed a lawsuit seeking to force the province to fund abortions at the clinic.
The Higgs government claims that the provision of abortion services in three hospitals is sufficient to meet the access requirements under the Health Canada Act.
Horizon Health chief executive Karen McGrathrecently told CBC Newst The number of women seeking abortion at Moncton Hospital has dropped 20 percent over the past five years, meaning there is not enough demand to guarantee more access to other hospitals .
“Position is our position that we do not need to create another service,” she wrote.
Jula Hughes, a law professor at UNB, and Tobin Haley from Ryerson University will lead the research project.
The planned timeframe is 18 months.
