Sudan takes the first step towards membership in international courts

CAIRO (AP) Sudan on Tuesday approved a draft law allowing the East African state to join the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court. The Cabinet decision to join the Rome Statute is a step forward in the long-awaited trial of war crimes and genocide suspects in the Darfur conflict, including former President Omar al-Bashir. The bill, however, has yet to be ratified by a joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the governing Cabinet of Sudan. Together they serve as an interim parliament. The Cabinet did not provide a deadline for ratification. Sudan has been led by a joint military-civilian government since a popular uprising led to the overthrow of al-Bashir’s army in April 2019. That transitional government, which promised democratic reforms, has previously said that war crimes suspects including al-Bashir, would have been tried before the ICC, but the place of trial is a matter for negotiation with the Hague-based tribunal. Samantha Power, who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on genocide and now heads the US Agency for International Development, hailed the decision as breaking news on Twitter. A revolution for Freedom Peace and Justice has just taken a key step towards ending impunity, wrote Power, who is on a visit to Sudan. She was referring to the uprising that led to the overthrow of al-Bashir. Tuesday’s decision came two months after a visit by then-International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to Khartoum and Darfur, during which she called on the country’s transitional authorities to hand over war crimes and genocide suspects in the conflict. Darfur. The Darfur conflict erupted when rebels from the territories of the central and sub-Saharan African community launched an uprising in 2003, complaining of repression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum. The Al-Bashirs government responded with a campaign of airstrikes and raids by militias known as janjaweed, who are accused of mass murder and rape. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were evicted from their homes. The court charged al-Bashir with war crimes and genocide for allegedly organizing a campaign of attacks in Darfur. Sudanese prosecutors last year began their investigation into the Darfur conflict. Also indicted by the court are two other senior figures from al-Bashir’s rule: Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein, the interior and defense minister during most of the conflict, and Ahmed Haroun, a senior security chief in then and later leader of the al- Ruling Party Bashirs. Both Hussein and Haroun have been under arrest in Khartoum since the Sudanese army, under pressure from protesters, ousted al-Bashir in April 2019. The court also indicted rebel leader Abdullah Banda, whose whereabouts are unknown, and Uncle leader Ali Kushayb, who was charged in May with crimes against humanity and war crimes. Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

