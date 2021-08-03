Afghan Foreign Minister calls Jaishankar, calls for urgent UN Security Council session | Latest India News

NEW DELHI: Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Tuesday spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar about calling for an urgent UN Security Council session on ending Taliban violence and atrocities across Afghanistan.

Atmars’s phone call in Jaishankar on Tuesday evening coincided with a car bomb attack on the residence of Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi in Kabul that caused a fierce clash between the attackers and security forces. Atmar also briefed envoys from several countries, including India, on the security situation and co-operation between the Taliban and groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

India, currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, holds the rotating presidency of the body for August.

Atmar said in a Twitter post that he telephoned Jaishankar to discuss convening an urgent UN Security Council session for AFG. The UN and the international community must play a greater role in stopping the tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan because of Taliban violence and atrocities, he said. He also praised India’s leading role as the current president of the Security Council.

There was no official word from the Indian side in the call.

A statement in Dari issued by the Afghan Foreign Ministry said Atmar briefed Jaishankar on the escalation of violence, widespread human rights abuses by the Taliban and foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan and the need for a special Security Council meeting. UN.

Atmar spoke of an unprecedented increase in Taliban brutal attacks that have resulted in the deaths and displacement of civilians. He described Taliban attacks in collaboration with foreign fighters and terrorist groups in Afghanistan as a war crime and a violation of international humanitarian law.

Given the catastrophic consequences of the Afghan war on the stability, security and prosperity of the region, the Foreign Minister proposed holding a special UN Security Council meeting for the Indian Foreign Minister, focusing on the immediate cessation of violence and the success of the peace talks, the statement said.

According to the statement, Jaishankar expressed India ‘s deep concern about the escalation of violence, insecurity and human rights violations by the Taliban and terrorists in Afghanistan.

A powerful car bomb exploded outside the residence of the Afghan Defense Minister in the Shirpoor area of ​​Kabul shortly before 20:00 local time. The minister was safe as he was not at the residence at the time of the blast, local media reports said. The homes of some lawmakers are also located in the high security area.

The blast was followed by heavy gunfire and several other explosions as suicide bombers were engaged by Afghan security forces. Reports late Tuesday said the attackers had detonated their explosive vests.

Amid the attack, Atmar briefed the ambassadors of Afghanistan’s regional and international partners, including India, on Taliban atrocities and the resulting humanitarian crisis, violations and destruction. Atmar said in a Twitter post that he also discussed security plans in Afghanistan and shared responsibility for preventing atrocities and Taliban attacks in cities.

A reading by the Afghan Foreign Ministry said Atmar noted that Taliban attacks were being carried out in direct collaboration with more than 10,000 regional terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), al -Kaeda, Ansarullah, Jundallah, East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and Uzbekistan Islamic Movement (IMU).

He also discussed the dire humanitarian situation, the government’s new security plan and key areas of co-operation with the world community that include repelling Taliban attacks in metropolitan areas, preventing human rights abuses, accelerating the Afghan peace process and implementing of a six-month security program.

Atmar said Taliban attacks in recent months have killed more than 3,000 people, displaced more than 300,000, and disrupted order and service delivery in half of Afghanistan ‘s districts. Currently, 18 million people are facing a serious humanitarian situation, he added.

Taliban war crimes, he said, included the massacre of more than 100 people in Spin Boldak, forced marriages, the destruction of more than 300 pieces of public infrastructure, and the suspension of services in areas controlled by the group.

Representatives of the countries of the region and the UN expressed their support for the immediate cessation of violence and the strengthening of the peace process.