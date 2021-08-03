



WINNIPEG, MB, August 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The subsidiary of Richardson International Limited, Richardson Oilseed (US) Holdings Limited, has successfully concluded an agreement to buy Italgrani US Inc., North America’s largest durum mill. The transaction was completed as planned and as planned, meeting all regulatory and closing requirements. As part of the deal, Richardson has won the following: The object of grinding in St. Louis, Missouri

Storage facilities and crop inputs in Tolley , Lake Powers , and Benedict, North Dakota

, , and The trading office, Mayco Export, Inc., in Minneapolis, Minnesota A team of over 100 employees will join Richardson’s wider network. Italgrani US president James Meyer says the acquisition is a significant achievement for the company. “Our team is excited to complete this transaction and look forward to joining the Richardson Group of Companies. We are confident that the new opportunities will foster innovation and further growth in Italgrani’s business.” “We are excited to further diversify our processing operations based on the success of both our value-added oat crushing and grinding businesses and the expansion of our wheat origin capabilities in a new market,” he said. say Kurt Vossen (President and CEO, Richardson International) “The US is a natural fit for Richardson’s long-term growth strategy and we are proud of our history of investing in and supporting the communities where our clients and employees live and work. We will continue this tradition as we welcome all new employees in folds “. The acquisition comes after a series of investment announcements by Richardson earlier this year, including its doubling Yorkton oilseed processing plant along with expanded wheat treatment and milling projects throughout Western Canada and abroad. In recent years, the Italgrani grinding plant has undergone a significant expansion to improve efficiency and increase capacity by over 40%. Richardson will continue to seek opportunities to inject further capital into all newly acquired assets. About Richardson International Richardson International Limited is Of Canada the largest agribusiness and is recognized as a global leader in agriculture and food processing. Based on Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company is a worldwide holder and trader of all major cereals and seeds grown in Canada and a vertically integrated processor and manufacturer of oats and canola-based products. Over the past two decades, Richardson has become a major player in the global food business, producing a wide variety of food products and ingredients for the retail, food service and industrial markets. One of Of Canada Top Managed Companies, Richardson continues to grow, thanks to the dedication and innovative spirit of over 2,900 employees worldwide. About Italgran US Italgrani US is the largest mill of oatmeal and hard flour in North America, backed by award – winning wheat elevator services in North Dakota and the sale of full-service grain in MINNESOTA. Located along the Mississippi River, their grain unloading, storage and loading plant factories are connected to all major railways for efficient year-round distribution. While headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Italgrani facilities are strategically located throughout the country on American farms, where American producers produce the highest quality durum and other cereals on demand. For more information, visit www.italgraniusa.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richardson-international-completes-acquisition-of-us-durum-miller-italgrani-usa-301347313.html SOURCE Richardson International Ltd.

