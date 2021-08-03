International
Wolverine Worldwide buys Sweaty Betty for $ 410 million
Sweaty Betty Athletic Clothing Store in London.
Jeff Greenberg | Universal Imaging Group Getty Images
The company behind Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Stride Rite and other shoe names is adding to its portfolio the premium active women’s clothing brand Sweaty Betty as it expands categories, geographies and online sales.
Wolverine Worldwide bought 23-year-old digital competitor Lululemon for $ 410 million from L Catterton. a customer-centric private equity firm. The deal, which closed Monday, was financed by cash and a revolving credit line.
“Sweaty Betty fits in perfectly with our strategic growth plan for Wolverine Worldwide, as we focus on growing our digital channels, expanding our international footprint and building our brand portfolio beyond shoes,” said President Wolverine and future CEO Brendan Hoffman in a statement Tuesday.
Sweaty Betty CEO Julia Straus will stand by and report to Hoffman. Straus said that “Wolverine’s portfolio of goal-driven heritage brands, knowledge and expertise in building performance brands, strong international distribution and supply chain expertise provides a strong platform to expand Sweaty Betty and further the mission to empower more women through fitness around the world. ‘”
The shoe portfolio company expects Sweaty Betty to immediately increase its revenue and raise its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $ 2.44 billion to $ 2.5 billion, up from its previous expectations of $ 2.34 billion to $ 2.4 billion.
Shares of Wolverine World Wide rose 1.4% in the news. Shares have risen more than 7% since the beginning of the year, bringing its market value to $ 2.79 billion.
Sweaty Betty was founded in the UK as a first digital brand. It now has 65 stores in the UK and Hong Kong and expects around $ 250 million in revenue this year. Online sales account for about 70% of revenue, with 80% being sold directly to the consumer.
As the brand expanded in the US in 2013, it closed all 12 of its stores in the US during the pandemic. Its products are still sold through a partnership with Nordstrom that was launched in 2018.
The deal will allow Wolverine to use Sweaty Betty’s expertise in clothing and the growing market for premium women’s active clothing. Sweaty Betty is expected to benefit from Wolverine’s shoe expertise and its experience in the US, which remains one of its main avenues for growth, despite recent store closures.
Late last week, Wolverine Worldwide announced record revenue for the second fiscal quarter. Total direct revenue for the consumer increased by more than 17% from the period of the previous year and increased by 69% from 2019.
Chief Financial Officer Mike Stornant said Wolverine’s future orders remain at historically high levels with strong sales to its retail partners.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/03/footwear-company-wolverine-worldwide-buys-lululemon-competitor-sweaty-betty-for-410-million.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]