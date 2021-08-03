Wolverine Worldwide buys Sweaty Betty for $ 410 million

The company behind Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Stride Rite and other shoe names is adding to its portfolio the premium active women’s clothing brand Sweaty Betty as it expands categories, geographies and online sales.

Wolverine Worldwide bought 23-year-old digital competitor Lululemon for $ 410 million from L Catterton. a customer-centric private equity firm. The deal, which closed Monday, was financed by cash and a revolving credit line.

“Sweaty Betty fits in perfectly with our strategic growth plan for Wolverine Worldwide, as we focus on growing our digital channels, expanding our international footprint and building our brand portfolio beyond shoes,” said President Wolverine and future CEO Brendan Hoffman in a statement Tuesday.

Sweaty Betty CEO Julia Straus will stand by and report to Hoffman. Straus said that “Wolverine’s portfolio of goal-driven heritage brands, knowledge and expertise in building performance brands, strong international distribution and supply chain expertise provides a strong platform to expand Sweaty Betty and further the mission to empower more women through fitness around the world. ‘”

The shoe portfolio company expects Sweaty Betty to immediately increase its revenue and raise its full-year revenue forecast to a range of $ 2.44 billion to $ 2.5 billion, up from its previous expectations of $ 2.34 billion to $ 2.4 billion.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide rose 1.4% in the news. Shares have risen more than 7% since the beginning of the year, bringing its market value to $ 2.79 billion.

Sweaty Betty was founded in the UK as a first digital brand. It now has 65 stores in the UK and Hong Kong and expects around $ 250 million in revenue this year. Online sales account for about 70% of revenue, with 80% being sold directly to the consumer.

As the brand expanded in the US in 2013, it closed all 12 of its stores in the US during the pandemic. Its products are still sold through a partnership with Nordstrom that was launched in 2018.

The deal will allow Wolverine to use Sweaty Betty’s expertise in clothing and the growing market for premium women’s active clothing. Sweaty Betty is expected to benefit from Wolverine’s shoe expertise and its experience in the US, which remains one of its main avenues for growth, despite recent store closures.

Late last week, Wolverine Worldwide announced record revenue for the second fiscal quarter. Total direct revenue for the consumer increased by more than 17% from the period of the previous year and increased by 69% from 2019.

Chief Financial Officer Mike Stornant said Wolverine’s future orders remain at historically high levels with strong sales to its retail partners.