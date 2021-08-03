Belarusians are not safe from their government even when they leave the country.

Next week will mark the anniversary of Belarus’ 2020 presidential election, in which dictator Alexander Lukashenko faced a more daunting challenge than expected from Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the wife of a candidate previously imprisoned by Lukashenko’s government. The election was marred by allegations of fraud and met with mass protests, both on the streets and online, and widespread international criticism. This in turn provoked a severe blow from the government, with hundreds of activists, journalists and critics of the regime arrested over the past year and many protesters subjected to torture. As the anniversary approaches, the regime not only looks more entrenched than ever, but seems to be launching its repression campaign abroad.

Tuesday, the body of Vitaly Shishov, who ran an organization helping Belarusians escape persecution, was found hanged in a park in Kiev, where he has lived since leaving Belarus last year. Shishov was reported missing by his partner after he did not return from a run the day before. Police are investigating the possibility that Shishov was killed and the scene looked like a suicide. A colleague of Shishov, who found the body,told the mediathat there were wounds suggesting that Shishov had been beaten before his death. The colleague also claimed that he had been told by Ukrainian intelligence officials that a strike squad had been sent from Belarus to liquidate the two.

While nothing has been proven yet, the suspicious incident is likely to be shocking to Lukashenko’s opponents, especially following another tale of a high-profile Belarusian in danger abroad.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a runner on the country’s Olympic team, says team officials took it at the airport in Tokyo on Sunday against her will and tried to force her to board a flight to Belarus after she had criticized her trainers on social media. She was eventually escorted out of the airport by Japanese police and given one humanitarian visa from Poland. Tsmimanouskaya’s insulting comments on Instagram had been athletic rather than political in nature, she complained of being added to a relay team without her knowledge as some of her teammates did not pass doping tests but, as in many authoritarian countries, the border between sport and politics is thin: Lukashenko himself was the head of the Belarus Olympic Committee until the beginning of this year, when he was replaced by his son. A number of prominent athletes were jailed or sent teams to take part in post-election protests, and Belarus was removed right to co-host this year the World Ice Hockey Championship amid international criticism of human rights.

Tsikhanouskaya, the former exiled presidential candidate, compared the runners’ case to that of the exiled journalist who was abducted by a Ryanair flight in May after Belarusian authorities forced him to sit down. No Belarusian who has left Belarus’ borders is safe because they could be abducted, like Krystsina Tsimanouskaya or Roman Protasevich, she wrote in the Telegram messaging app, which has become one of the main tools of the opposition movement. These are not the only recent cases of this kind. In April, two Belarusian government critics, one of whom, lawyer Youras Ziankovich, was a US citizen kidnapped in Moscow, with the cooperation of the Russian authorities, and crossed 700 miles across the border, where they were detained by the KGB, as Belarussian security forces are still known, and accused of being part of a US-backed coup plot.

Yana Gorokhovskaia, a senior research analyst at Freedom House who studies transnational repression, says the acts show an evolution in regimes’ tactics when it comes to dealing with the opposition. Many of Lukashenko’s original strategies were pushing people abroad.

In the past that has really reduced their capacity for activism, she says.

Those ousted include, mostly, Tsikhanouskaya, who was forced to flee after last year’s election. But, says Gorokhovskaia, now, it has the opposite effect when people abroad are really active and mobilizing forces. Case in point: Tsikhanouskaya met Washington with Joe Biden last week and at London with Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

When he does not pursue critics outside his borders, Lukashenko has also used his own borders to punish his critics. Neighboring Lithuania, where Tsikhanouskaya is now based and which has harshly criticized Lukashenko, this week accused Minsk of intentional organization of columns of migrants from the Middle East to move to the EU member state. This tactic echoes that of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has used the (much, much larger) refugee population threaten Europe in the past.

Lukashenko’s goal fits into one much larger model of transnational repressiongovernments targeting their opponents for assassination or kidnapping on board. The 2018 assassination of Saudi government journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was the most high-profile example of this in recent years, but Russia, China, Turkey, and Iran have committed similar behaviors.

Exile, more and more, does not bring security.