SAE International Announces 2021 Conference and Exhibition of Noise and Vibration | tidings





WARRENDALE, Pa., August 3, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –SAE International announced today that Noise and Vibration Conference and Exhibition (NVC) will take place both online and in person Grand Rapids, Mich., 7-10 September 2021. NVC is the industry forum for leading automotive, commercial vehicle and aerospace professionals to share the latest technologies surrounding noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and sound quality. “We are excited to be back in person for the Noise and Vibration Conference and Exhibition so that professionals can come together to discuss the latest trends and innovations in mobility noise, vibration and harshness,” he said. Frank Bokulich, engineering events manager at SAE International. “Our main focus of NVC is to discuss possible SME solutions towards power, exhaust, tires, indoor and outdoor environments, while reconnecting with leading mobility professionals.” At NVC 2021, attendees will learn how industry leaders are addressing challenges such as identifying the source of noise, preventing vibration, and reducing severity. Participants will have the opportunity to share critical information with industry experts through keywords, seven event workshops, eight expert session conversations and much more. Keynote speakers at the Noise and Vibration Conference and Exposition include: Wednesday, September 8th : Dr. Pranab Saha , lead consultant, Kolano and Saha Engineers, Inc. & SAE Award Winner Ralph Hillquist. Dr. Saha will cover aspects of SME work done in the automotive sound package area over the past 50 years, along with a look at the future evolution of SMEs.

: Dr. , lead consultant, Kolano and Saha Engineers, Inc. & SAE Award Winner Ralph Hillquist. Dr. Saha will cover aspects of SME work done in the automotive sound package area over the past 50 years, along with a look at the future evolution of SMEs. Thursday, September 9th : Roger Shively , co-founder and principal, JJR Acoustics. Shively will discuss how audio systems are expanding for smooth car design and autonomous driver signaling in search of sound quality, along with the ongoing challenges of car acoustics and OEM audio system design.

: , co-founder and principal, JJR Acoustics. Shively will discuss how audio systems are expanding for smooth car design and autonomous driver signaling in search of sound quality, along with the ongoing challenges of car acoustics and OEM audio system design. Friday, September 10th : Dr. Perry Gu , Chief Executive Officer of NVH, Geely Automobile Research Institute. Dr. Gu will debate whether NVH design skills meet future requirements. In addition to keynote speakers and technical programming, NVC will give participants the opportunity to connect with mobility professionals involved in noise, vibration, harshness, testing, acoustics, materials and instruments, sound source and aerial acoustics, both practically and even personally in society. remote networking events. To register for the 2021 Noise and Vibration Conference and Exhibition, please visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/nvh/registration Members of the media seeking credentials can email [email protected] or call 1-724-772-7562. About SAE International SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean and accessible mobility solutions. We operate according to two priorities: encouraging a lifelong learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our SAE Philanthropic Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion and the Collegiate Design Series. More on http://www.sae.org. Contact with the media Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, [email protected] BURIMI SAE International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_stocks/sae-international-announces-2021-noise-and-vibration-conference-exhibition/article_96ae6ff2-8a83-5271-8325-02e1dcfa7342.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos