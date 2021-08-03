Removing photos from promotional and selection boards has had negative effects on the variety, according to Vice Admiral John Nowell Jr., chief of marine personnel.

“I think we need to consider restoring photos to selection boards,” Nowell said Tuesday at The Navy Leagues 2021 Exposition Sea-Air-Space. We look at, for example, the one-star chart over the last five years, and we can show you where, when you look at diversity, it came down with the pictures removed.

The comments come just over a year after the Department of Defense moved to eliminate photos from promotion and selection boards.

It is a meritocracy. We would only choose the best of the best, but were very clear with our language that we want them to consider diversity in all areas. Right? Tha Nowell. And that’s why I think having a clear picture of it just makes it easier. So in fact, our data show that it would support adding photos again.

Nowell is not the only one who believes that the lack of photographs has undermined diversity efforts.

Brig. Gen. AT Williamson, director of the Marine Corps Work Plan and Policy Division, expressed similar sentiments based on what is seen in his service, although he acknowledged that the Marine Corps is collecting data for the board’s latest season.

The Marine Corps is completing a survey investigating bias in service and where prejudice is found, it will be corrected, Williamson said.

If we find out that there [are] inequalities in the way we do business within the service, we need to be intellectually curious enough to ask why and understand why and then figure out what to do, Williamson said.

In July 2020, The then Secretary of Defense Mark Esper issued a memorandum instructing the Department of Defense to remove photographs from review by promotional boards and selection processes and to develop additional guidance, as appropriate, emphasizing the retention of qualified and diverse talent.

At the time, Esper also signaled that sex, names and other identifying information could be other on the split block as they could cause unconscious bias.

Marina was one step ahead of the Pentagon when the memorandum was issued and announced a few weeks ago that it was reviewing promotional photos as part of the One Navy Task Force, which was created in June 2020 to address systemic racism within the service.

A report on the initial findings of the task force was published in February 2021, and advised the Navy to evaluate the structure currently in place for promotions, details and important job opportunities.

The report, which included more than 50 recommendations, also suggested that Marina expand the diversity data contained in the selection board procedure registers and some other submissions in an effort to strengthen transparency and reduce perceptions of favoritism or prejudices.

This is not the first time promotional photos have been captured for Marina. The service had previously banned photos from the officers promotion process from 2016 to 2018.

The army was the first service in the bar officer promotion photos in June 2020.