International Homeless Animal Day will be held in Clarion | tidings
CLARION Tri-County Animal Rescue Center is hosting its eighth annual International Homeless Animal Day on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clarion Memorial Park.
The Animal Rights Society introduced International Homeless Animal Day to raise awareness of pet overcrowding. The day falls on the third Saturday in August.
This is a family and pet friendly event that is free and open to the public. The event will include vendors and creators located throughout the park with hot dogs, chips, drinks and cookies for sale for lunch.
Some planned events also include the event that began with Grace Troese singing the national anthem at 9 a.m. and a pet blessing by Reverend Rafaat Girgis of the Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica at 11 a.m. An animal parade will immediately follow the blessing . DJ Robyn Young will provide music during the event.
There will also be all-day children’s games and adoptive dogs from the shelter present to meet the public and possibly find a home forever.
New this year is the low-cost Fix N Wagon vaccine clinic from 9am to 2pm Available vaccines will include one-year and three-year rabies and skin disease. Costs will range from $ 10 to $ 20 for the vaccine.
There will also be a lottery for items donated by local businesses for this event. Winners will be drawn at the end of the event.
The Tri-County Animal Rescue Center opened in December 2011 and has since served stray cats and dogs in Clarion, Jefferson and Forest counties. In addition to caring for homeless animals in the area, Tri-County offers three low-cost spay and sterile clinics and a pet food bank.
