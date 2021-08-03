Blast shakes Kabul as Afghan army urges civilians to leave Taliban-held areas of major city





The bomber struck near the residence of Bismillah Mohammadi, where four assailants were also killed by Afghan security forces, according to Fawad Aman, a defense ministry spokesman. The incumbent minister was not at home when the attack took place and his family is fine, Aman added. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Afghan army commander had asked people in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, to leave their homes if the Taliban were active in their area. Concerns continue to grow about the militant group’s progress number in some of the country’s largest cities.

Sami Sadat, who commands the 215th Maiwand Troops, said Monday that the army would intensify the fight against the Taliban in Lashkar Gah, and warned locals it was better to leave to carry out their mission effectively.

“We will not spare the Taliban alive at all costs,” Sadat said in a voice message to the media. “My request is that if … you move for a few days, please forgive us, as soon as you have the opportunity to leave those areas where the Taliban [are]”so the military can fight the group in those areas,” he added.

There is growing evidence that civilians are being killed and injured in the ongoing clashes in Lashkar Gah. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) wrote on Twitter on Tuesday about its “deep concern for Afghan civilians” as fighting escalates. At least 40 civilians have been killed and 118 injured in the past 24 hours in Lashkar Gah, UNAMA said on Tuesday, adding that “the UN [an] immediate cessation of hostilities in urban areas “. Human Rights Watch echoed UN concerns Tuesday, saying “indiscriminate attacks, including mortars, rockets, airstrikes, other explosive weapons and gunshots, are causing catastrophic injuries and deaths in Lashkar Gah.” ” Images and videos from the city showed the university buildings burned down on Tuesday. The Taliban claimed that Bost University was hit by an airstrike; there is no word from the government. Two police districts and a state television station are now under Taliban control in Lashkar Gah. The city sits on strategic roads in all directions, including the highway between Kandahar and Herat and important agricultural areas south of the city. While the Taliban have long had a strong presence in Helmand province, including areas around Lashkar Gah, it has not occupied any part of the city since they were overthrown in 2001. A local journalist in Lashkar Gah told CNN on Tuesday that fighting was continuing in two districts and that the Taliban had approached the city jail before being driven back. The reporter reported new airstrikes Tuesday morning against the Taliban. Fifty high-value prisoners have been relocated from prison due to ongoing fighting, a senior Afghan security official told CNN, with efforts to move 85 others. “Helmand could fall,” the official added, in a rare acknowledgment by authorities of how endangered the southern province is in the face of the Taliban offensive. ‘Not going well’ In recent days, the United States has stepped up airstrikes on Taliban positions in a bid to halt militant advances in Lashkar Gah, along with the provincial capitals of Herat and Kandahar. A U.S. defense official detailed a grim assessment of the deteriorating situation Monday, telling CNN: “It is not going well.” Fighting continues in Herat province, where the Taliban now control 13 of 16 districts, according to the Long War Journal, a US non-profit organization that controls territory in Afghanistan. Most of his earnings came in July. On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said in a tweet that 41 Taliban had been killed in what it called “joint clearing operations” on the outskirts of Herat, saying “large areas” of the city had been cleared of “Taliban terrorists”. Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman claimed that some areas of Herat had fallen to the group and that “Ismail Khan’s Afghan forces and militia are fleeing and fleeing the area.” Neither party ‘s claims can be independently verified. Residents of the city of Herat with whom CNN spoke on Tuesday seemed largely exhausted by the chaos. Ismail Rasooli, a 40-year-old shopkeeper, said there was no security in the province and that it was impossible to sleep at night due to the clashes. Rasooli said the Taliban were “very close” but that he was not afraid the group would capture the city. “What is important for us is security, (there is) no difference for us if the Afghan government rules or the Taliban,” he said, adding: “We are fed up with corruption within the government system, we hope to get a government. better. Another Herat resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, told CNN that as the Taliban invaded the outskirts of the city, he had evacuated his family to another province. On Monday evening, he said, people had begun chanting “Allahu Akbar” in support of Afghan security forces. He said residents were divided into two categories: those who work with the government and non-governmental organizations, who are afraid of the Taliban, and those who are self-employed, who are not. The Taliban are gaining ground Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said on Tuesday that the recent Taliban offensive had killed more than 3,000 people nationwide and displaced more than 300,000 in recent months. The vast majority of Taliban territorial gains have come since the withdrawal of U.S. forces began in May, following President Biden’s announcement that all U.S. combat forces would leave Afghanistan by the end of August. The Pentagon has said that about 95% of US troops have already left, with the Taliban rapidly expanding their presence in large areas of the country. The speed with which Afghan security forces have lost control of the Taliban has shocked many and has led to concerns that the capital, Kabul, may be next. Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said on Tuesday that the Taliban offensive across the country had killed more than 3,000 people and displaced more than 300,000 in recent months.

CNN’s Barbara Starr and Kara Fox contributed to this report.

