The share of international home buyers fell last year
The number of international home buyers has dropped significantly across the United States last year amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Realtors Association 2021 Profile of International Real Estate Transactions in the US.
International buyers bought 107,000 residential properties from April 2020 to March 2021, marking a 31% drop from 154,000 residences purchased a year ago. The dollar value of homes bought by international buyers fell to $ 54.4 billion, down 27% from $ 74 billion a year earlier. Overall, international buyers accounted for 2.8% of the $ 5.8 trillion spent on homes during the pandemic.
The average price of homes bought by international buyers was $ 351,800, or 15% more than the average price of $ 305,000 of all existing homes sold in the US over the same time frame.
The number of homes sold to international buyers and their value reached their lowest point since 2011, when international buyers received 210,800 homes valued at a total of $ 66.4 billion.
The huge drop in foreign home purchases in the U.S. last year is not surprising, given the pandemic-induced blockages and international travel restrictions, said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. However, even with the lack of foreign buyers, the US housing market strengthened solidly.
NAR categorizes international buyers in two ways: those living abroad and those residing in the United States who are either recent immigrants or hold a visa. The value of homes purchased by international buyers already living in the US totaled $ 32.4 billion. The total value of homes purchased by those living abroad was $ 22 billion.
Buyers from China spent the most at $ 4.5 billion, followed by Canada at $ 4.2 billion, India at $ 3.1 billion, Mexico at $ 2.9 billion and the United Kingdom at $ 2.7 billion. The UK was the only nation among the five countries to increase spending, rising from $ 1.4 billion last year to take Colombia’s place on the list. The annual volume of dollars spent fell by more than 50% for Mexico, Canada and China.
As travel restrictions ease and foreign students return to U.S. colleges next year, there is likely to be an increase in overseas purchasing of U.S. real estate, Yun said. High house prices and persistent lack of inventory, however, can pose a challenge for buyers.
Florida was the top destination for 21% of international buyers, followed by California (16%), Texas (9%), Arizona (5%) and New York and New Jersey tied with 4%.
Among all international buyers, 43% bought a home as their main residence and 42% bought with the intention of using their property as a vacation home, a rental property, or both. Forty-eight percent bought homes in the suburbs, while 28% bought homes in urban areas, following trends that have existed for six years. However, the number of international buyers buying homes in tourist areas fell from 17% to 7%. Separate single-family homes accounted for 55% of international purchases, followed by town houses (19%) and buildings (16%).
