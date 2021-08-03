Bandwidth Wins Global Award for ‘Most Innovative Product’ in UC Today Unified Communications





“Bandwidth has set the standard for the Most Innovative Product, a fantastic and well-deserved achievement,” he said. Rob Scott, UC Today’s publisher and host of UC Awards 2021.

“This is a great confirmation of our mission to continue leading with innovative new solutions in a rapidly evolving global communications market,” he said. Noreen Allen, Chief Marketing Officer at Bandwidth. “We are excited to receive the highest award in a category that was fiercely contested by leaders in our space. Thank you UC Sot for setting this standard of excellence “. When Bandwidth first started Duet solution for Microsoft Teams IN July 2020, was the first and only comprehensive market solution for Direct and Dynamic E911 for Microsoft Team customers. According to Nemertes Research, 69 percent of large companies that use Teams want to disconnect the telecom from the software and use the Direct Routing option. With software-driven SIP and Microsoft-certified E911, the Bandwidth Duet offering allows companies to control costs by simplifying and speeding up the process of migrating their telecoms to Microsoft Teams with a single global provider, while also respecting the services of U.S. emergency and E911 regulations, such as RAY BAUM -it Kari Act and Law. Belt width last week announced it will extend its Duet solution to now incorporate the RingCentral Telephone Video Messaging Platform (MVP), enabling customers of large global enterprises to quickly move their legacy, cloud business communications with more lots of flexibility and control. Bandwidth Duet Solutions are built on the company’s trusted network, based on SIP software, which has long been the standard for PSTN connectivity across major UCaaS and CCaaS platforms, including Microsoft Call Plans as well as those behind Google , Zoom, Genesys, RingCentral, Cisco, and more. Bandwidth’s reputation as an innovator was also an important factor in the company being named Leader for the second time in a row in IDC MarketScape: Cloud Communication Platform in the World (CPaaS) 2021 Seller Rating (doc # US46746221, May 2021) earlier this year. About Bandwidth Inc.

Belt width (NASDAQ: bunch) is a global communication software company that helps businesses connect people around the world with voice, messaging and cloud-ready emergency services. Backed by the largest network directly connected to the planet, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth APIs to easily integrate communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and is the first and only provider of the Communications-as-a-Service Platform (CPaaS) that offers a powerful selection of APIs built around our global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communication challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com . SOURCE Bandwidth Inc. Related links http://www.bandwidth.com

