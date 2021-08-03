International
The Future Ontario Place Adventure Park will cost about $ 13 to $ 14 per hour
The new “adventure park” to be built in Ontario Place is likely to cost about $ 13 to $ 14 an hour once it opens, says the co-owner of the company the province has used as part of the water attraction redevelopment process.
Jean-Philippe Duchesneau, co-owner of Quebec outdoor recreation firm Corcro, told CBC Radio’s Metro Breakfast How much it will cost to enter the park on Tuesday will depend on exactly what people want to do, but it will likely cost around $ 13 to $ 14 an hour.
“We’re looking to be in that range,” he said, adding that the group’s goal will be to have free access to the park, and then the fee on top of that to use different equipment.
Duchesneau said the park will include activities such as air hurdle courses, zipline, an outdoor climbing park, escape games and inclusive theater. He said he expects the park to open sometime between 2024 and 2026.
Many Ontarians have expressed good memories of Ontario Place through provincial consultations, he said.
“Throughout the process, everyone had their own stories of what they remember as children, and that ‘s what we’re looking to bring back to Ontario Place,” Duchesneau said.
D LGJO | | Duchesneau explains plans for the park:
Metro Breakfast11:55The vision for Ontario Place is private: Corcro Group explains their vision for the park
The province announced last Friday that at the top of the adventure park, a revitalized Ontario Placewill will also include an indoor water park and spa, as well as a renovated concert venue.
The other two companies selected for the redevelopment include the Austrian company Therme which specializes in waterfronts and spas, as well as Live Nation, which already operates existing music venues in the country.
Specific designs and plans for each of the facilities are still being finalized and will depend on a series of future assessments and public consultations, the province says. The 155-hectare water attraction first opened in 1971, but closed in 2012 after years of declining attendance.
LOOK | A Brief History of the Ontario Country:
The province said last week it would preserve many of Ontario Place’s “key heritage and recreational features,” including the Cinesphere, pod complex, marina, Trillium Park and William G. Davis Travel.
The government also said it is committed to working with the Ontario Science Center to have tourism and science-related educational programs in the Cinesphere and pods.
Duchesneau said his company wants to regain the feelings people hold about Ontario Place from the past.
“Our goal is to turn that magic around and create new memories for the younger generation.”
