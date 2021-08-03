International
The Federal Minister of Health announces research on the challenges of accessing abortion in NB
The federal health minister pledged $ 366,000 today for research on the challenges women face in getting an abortion in New Brunswick.
Patty Hajdu made the announcement in Fredericton, saying the study to be led by the University of New Brunswick would provide data for lawyers to show the necessity of securing abortions at Clinic 554 in the provincial capital.
New Brunswick Health Authority says there is ‘no need’ to increase abortion services
She says Ottawa would be out of her jurisdiction if she directly increased funding for abortion in clinics, though she says clinics and other abortion providers may apply for funding to help women with travel and other assistance to her. arrived at clinics.
New Brunswick law prohibits government funding for abortions performed outside of three approved hospitals – two in Moncton and one in Bathurst – and the province has refused funding for Clinic 554.
Food federations are working extremely hard for abortion in New Brunswick: Trudeau
The Progressive Conservative Provincial Government of Blaine Higgs has accused Ottawa of trying to turn abortion into a federal election issue, and Higgs has said that Horizon Health Network – which covers Fredericton – does not think it is necessary to increase abortion services in the province. .
Hajdu said organizations such as the Fredericton Clinic could apply for a portion of Ottawa’s recent $ 45 million budget support for support such as training materials, public awareness activities, and travel and logistical support for people who otherwise could not. have access to abortion services.
© 2021 Canadian Press
