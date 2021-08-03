The Federal Minister of Health announces research on the challenges of accessing abortion in NB

The federal health minister pledged $ 366,000 today for research on the challenges women face in getting an abortion in New Brunswick.

Patty Hajdu made the announcement in Fredericton, saying the study to be led by the University of New Brunswick would provide data for lawyers to show the necessity of securing abortions at Clinic 554 in the provincial capital.

She says Ottawa would be out of her jurisdiction if she directly increased funding for abortion in clinics, though she says clinics and other abortion providers may apply for funding to help women with travel and other assistance to her. arrived at clinics.

New Brunswick law prohibits government funding for abortions performed outside of three approved hospitals – two in Moncton and one in Bathurst – and the province has refused funding for Clinic 554.

The Progressive Conservative Provincial Government of Blaine Higgs has accused Ottawa of trying to turn abortion into a federal election issue, and Higgs has said that Horizon Health Network – which covers Fredericton – does not think it is necessary to increase abortion services in the province. .

Hajdu said organizations such as the Fredericton Clinic could apply for a portion of Ottawa’s recent $ 45 million budget support for support such as training materials, public awareness activities, and travel and logistical support for people who otherwise could not. have access to abortion services.