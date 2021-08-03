The Ontario government issues guidelines for returning private classes to provincial schools

Approximately five weeks before the reopening of schools in Ontario, the provincial government has outlined guidelines for COVID-19 for all schools in an effort to restore personal classrooms across all boards.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on education delivery in Ontario and across the globe over the past two school years,” said a 29-page document released to school boards and institutions across Ontario.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected students differently, key themes are emerging including the need to focus on student health and mental well-being, support for early reading and math, and student re-engagement.”

The document, which reviews elements of previous school plans, said staff on publicly funded boards and private schools should be prepared to provide a full day (five hours) of personal instruction five days a week. Ontario had the longest break in personal classes in Canada during

However, they were also told that this could change throughout the 2021-2022 school year and that distance learning should not be off the table if there are changes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the elementary school level (Grade 8 and below), students will be in groups for the full day and, when possible, with a teacher. The guidance document said groups could be mixed outside as long as there was distancing and students could use common areas such as libraries, as long as existing public health guidelines were followed.

There were exceptions allowed for groups in certain cases, such as English lessons and special education support.

At the high school level, administrators were told to keep schedules to no more than two courses at the same time to “maintain the return option to more restrictive measures”. School staff were encouraged to prioritize the prerequisite courses needed for post-secondary institutions. He also said that some boards can rotate four subjects in two weeks (two subjects per week).

When it comes to distance learning, schools will be required to offer students 300 minutes of learning opportunities for those parents who do not want to send their children back to school. Staff were also urged to “be prepared for a possible closure” and should be prepared to move. Administrators were also told to have distance learning plans on days when bad weather is forecast if necessary.

“School boards need to have plans so that they can move quickly to distance learning to ensure continuity of learning for students,” the document said.

Despite the provision for distance learning, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer, told reporters Tuesday during his weekly conference that he could not imagine the schools closing again. He suggested that treating COVID-19 in schools would eventually be flu-like.

“I think we need to normalize COVID-19 for schools and have an approach that is cautious, cautious, but understands that yes, we will have an increase in cases, but we will stick to the practices. better minimize proliferation and keep our communities safe, “Moore said.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce will not be available to answer questions about the plan until Wednesday, when he will announce $ 25 million more in ventilation funds for stand-alone HEPA filter units.

Schools with mechanical ventilation are expected to use the highest grade filters possible and turn on their systems at least two hours before the start of school, and schools without are expected to have independent HEPA filter units in all classrooms.

When it comes to vaccinations, the guidance follows past messages from the Ontario government that vaccinations against COVID-19 will not be mandatory for anyone. However, those who were eligible were encouraged to be vaccinated.

For daily COVID-19 protocols, students will need to complete self-examination and on-site examination may be conducted by the Ontario Ministry of Education if there are higher transmission periods (e.g. after a break). The rules on when students should stay home have not been updated since Tuesday, but they are expected to change before September.

Students in grades 1 through 12 will be required to wear face masks and veils in addition to food and during low-contact physical education classes. Kindergarten students were encouraged to wear a mask, but it will not be required.

The document said at lunchtime, students will be able to eat together outside without distances, but inside will have to be two meters between groups.

Fitness and music classes will look different over the next year.

Students can sing and play instruments, including wind instruments, in well-ventilated areas. Indoors, masks are encouraged but not required to be sung if there is distance, and two feet should also be kept indoors when playing wind instruments within a group. Outside, different bands can play music together – in the jazz band, for example – with encouraged distancing.

For sports, high-contact activities can be played outdoors. A basketball game can be played outside, but inside students can do distance training. Low contact sports can be played indoors if groups distance themselves from each other, with camouflage encouraged but not required. Swimming pools will be allowed to be used, remotely on deck.

















There was also good news for students wanting to return to clubs and extracurricular activities. This year there is a more definitive instruction that sees the return of extracurriculars. Assemblies will also be allowed to resume field and overnight trips.

When asked about the provincial plan, the science director for the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Board told Global News the emphasis on camouflage and ventilation is a key part of the overall plan.

“This is probably the most important part here. “Instead of hygiene theater, we need the best possible ventilation and in cases where this is not possible, we need air filtration with Hepa filters to get the most out of the setting,” he said. adding that the government appears to have received most of the advice provided by the advisory body.

“With grouping and physical distancing, we are on the right track if we have a situation where community transmission is not very high.”

Going forward, Juni added that he would like to see more data on vaccines at the school and neighborhood level, so that the community has a better understanding of how vaccinations are making an impact.

The Ontario Public Schools Board Association applauded the plan, but said the government should ensure that boards are fully funded for their additional ventilation, personal protective equipment and cleaning costs.

The Ontario Elementary Teachers Federation said teachers believe personal learning is the best model of instruction, but the union does not believe the plan achieves it safely. President Sam Hammond called on the government to reduce classes, order disguise for all students, including those in kindergarten, maintain existing precautions in the gym classroom, and maintain isolation rules for people with symptoms.

– With files from The Canadian Press

