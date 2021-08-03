Lawmakers debate repealing measures of Saddam’s Iraq war

The Biden administration on Tuesday encouraged lawmakers to finally revoke an authorization for military action in Iraq created while Saddam Hussein was still alive, dismissing Republican arguments that would further signal to Iran that the US is withdrawing from the East. Mesme.

The debate in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee over the end of the 2002 Congressional resolution on military force against Iraq comes as part of a wider discussion by some lawmakers on buying or replacing decades-old Congressional powers for military force. .

Tuesday’s debate is also part of a growing conflict between the Biden administration and lawmakers who say Joe Biden is just the last US president to oust congressional authorities with military strikes and deployments in Somalia, Syria, Iraq and other points. other hot.

Appearing before the panel, Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke of a prominent area of ​​agreement between the White House and Democratic lawmakers in the debate: the end of the 2002 congressional mandate for US troops to strike in Iraq. U.S. forces acting on subsequent U.S. claims that Saddam was sitting on weapons of mass destruction invaded Iraq in 2003. They captured the Iraqi leader months later and handed him over to a new Iraqi government, which hung it in 2006.

The committee will vote Wednesday on repealing the 2002 resolution and a 1991 measure authorizing the US-led Gulf War to topple Saddam in an invasion of Kuwait. Biden voted for the resolution in 2002, later calling it a mistake, and against going to war in 1991 during his long career as a senator from Delaware.

Iraq today is a partner of the United States, not an enemy, Sherman told lawmakers. She argued that repealing the 2002 resolution would demonstrate the changed relationship and would be an obstacle for rival Iran, which wants neighboring Iraq firmly in its sphere of influence.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had pushed the Biden administration when he visited Washington last month to remove some of the last remnants of the US occupation, which ended in 2011.

Several Republican committees argued that repealing decades of authorization would send the wrong message to Iran.

This is especially true after the Biden administration ended its US military role in Afghanistan, and at the request of the Iraqi government formally renamed any remaining combat missions in Iraq, focusing on training, advising and intelligence sharing.

Why take the opportunity to … misinterpret this in the Middle East? Utah Sen. Mitt Romney urged Sherman to repeal the 2002 military authorization.

This has tremendous potential for misunderstanding as Americans withdraw, “Romney added.” The risk far outweighs the benefit. “

The Biden administration has cited other legal authorities, including Biden’s combat forces as commander-in-chief, in airstrikes in Syria and Iraq, and Pentagon attacks on the al-Shabab insurgent group in Somalia, without seeking congressional approval for any attacks. .

Republican and Democratic lawmakers are making efforts to repeal and replace some enduring military force mandates, including a 2001 mandate regarding Afghanistan, al-Qaeda, and the Taliban still cited in other U.S. counterterrorism attacks.

The other legislation introduced by Sens Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, and Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, would substantially shift more power in foreign policy and national security in Congress from executive branch.

As someone who voted for the 2001 action on Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks, I can say with certainty that we could never have imagined it being used as an excuse for airstrikes in Somalia … or against groups that did not even existed at the time, said Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat and committee chairman. He said it was time for a frank conversation on the current balance of presidential and congressional authority to decide on military action. Biden also voted for the Afghanistan resolution, which passed without controversy in the Senate.

