



MIAMI, August 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for training CEOs and entrepreneurs focused on growing globally, is extremely pleased to announce the selection of Nanda Grandison as Chief Marketing Officer. In this newly created role, Grandison directs the strategic planning, development and execution of the company’s global marketing programs and initiatives across all digital, social, broadcast and news channels including integrated demand generation campaigns, website optimization , community building, multimedia content and media relations. “As we continue to accelerate our rapid growth and expansion into new markets, Nanda’s in-depth industry experience and modern B2B marketing contributions will be invaluable in improving our market success. Her appointment is another demonstration. of our unwavering performance based on our performance. commitment, innovation and leadership in the executive coaching industry, “he said. Mark Moisiu, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO International. As a former VP of Marketing, Communications and Alliances at Vistage Worldwide, and a recent entrepreneur, Grandison brings over 15 years of comprehensive B2B marketing experience and expertise in revenue generation, customer acquisition and retention, digital marketing transformations and revitalizing brands for small to medium. businesses of size. She previously held several marketing leadership positions at Aon and KPMG. At this crucial time for the firm and our clients, I am extremely excited and honored to harness my respective experience and passion for this industry as we engage with CEOs and entrepreneurs on how to make big for their businesses through connections meaningful, valuable experiences and valuable knowledge from our team of internationally renowned trainers I look forward to building on our brand goal, customer experiences and foundation in successfully helping CEOs achieve results, impact and results their wish that Mark created almost fourteen years ago when he founded CEO International, “Grandison said. Grandison is a graduate of Montclair State University. She also completed an executive education program at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management. She lives in us San Diego, California, and enjoys exploring San Diego with her daughter, walking outside the net and planting fruits and vegetables. About CEO Coaching International CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their management teams to achieve exceptional results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in training entrepreneurs focused on growing towards meaningful outlets, CEO Coaching International has trained more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents or executives who have done great. Firm trainers have led to double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from start-ups $ 4 billion, and many are founders who have led their companies through successful eight-, nine-, and ten-digit exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a customer, more than three times the US average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, almost double the US average . For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com Pictures): https://www.prlog.org/12879881 Press release distributed by PRLog View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceo-coaching-international-appoints-nanda-grandison-as-new-chief-marketing-officer-301347436.html BURIM CEO CEO Coaching International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_stocks/ceo-coaching-international-appoints-nanda-grandison-as-new-chief-marketing-officer/article_d6c3d2b4-6d0e-579c-9eb2-9996697d2ee6.html

