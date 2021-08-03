Biden reports that the US has delivered more than 110 million Covid shots abroad





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration has shipped more than 110 million doses of Covid vaccine overseas, more than donations from all other combined countries. “We will always have enough doses for every American who wants one,” Biden said. “Our work in donating vaccines to the world is about America fulfilling its promises and delivering on what we say we will accomplish.” The US and other rich countries were criticized earlier this year for racing ahead in their opening, while poorer countries were trying to get vaccines. Experts have warned that global vaccination inequality could allow the virus to continue to mutate and extend the pandemic to all. “The virus knows no bounds,” Biden said. “In fact, just like the original virus that caused Covid-19, the delta variant came from outside.” As Biden unveiled his global vaccination efforts, he went on to beg Americans to get vaccinated especially as the delta variant grips regions of the country with low vaccination rates. Biden also urged governors in states with high case rates and low vaccination rates, such as Texas and Florida, not to hinder private schools or businesses that chose to implement mask and vaccine requirements. A number of states have already banned vaccine mandates. “Please help. If you will not help, at least get out of the way,” he said. “Use your power to save lives.” Biden said in the last two weeks there has been a 55 per cent increase in the average daily number of people receiving the first stroke. In the last seven days alone, Biden said nearly 3 million people have been shot for the first time with the highest seven-day total in a month. The president also said that over the past two weeks the eight states with the highest case rates have doubled the number of people newly vaccinated each day. “The message is passing, apparently,” he said. “These are encouraging signs.” The U.S. has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of its vaccines to more than 60 countries, “a major achievement that strengthens the United States as a global leader in COVID-19 vaccine donations,” the White House said. The president this year pledged to send 80 million doses of US-approved injections to other countries, including 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. At the end of this month, the administration will begin sending half a billion doses of Pfizer to 100 low-income countries, the White House said. Most U.S. vaccine donations are being distributed through COVAX, a humanitarian program run in part by the World Health Organization, which aims to distribute vaccines fairly. The purpose of COVAX is to do 2 billion doses available to countries in need by the end of the year, though the program has fought to defend the poorest countries from the rapidly spreading delta variant. So far, about 177 million doses of vaccine were sent to over 138 participants. As of this week, approximately 181 million people in the U.S. aged 18 and over have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The milestone was reached as Covid cases are on the rise across the country, fueled by the more transmissible delta variant.

