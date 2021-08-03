40,000 students to study across the globe as part of the new Turing Scheme

40,000 students will be able to study and work abroad thanks to the new Government Turing Scheme, with universities and schools being notified this week that their funding offers have been successful.

Over 120 universities, as well as schools and colleges of further education across the UK, will receive grants from the 110m Turing Scheme, which will see 48% of countries go for those with disadvantaged backgrounds.

As part of the new global scheme, Canada, Japan and the United States are among over 150 international destinations where UK students will be funded to start working and study at well-known European countries such as Germany and France.

At the heart of the Vision of Governments after Brexit is an ambition to create a truly Global Britain where we learn, work and trade with countries beyond Europe. The Turing scheme, which has replaced the UK’s participation in Erasmus +, gives young people the opportunity to benefit from working and studying abroad, enhancing our links with international partners in the process.

The scheme also aims to improve social mobility across the UK by targeting areas which had seen lower Erasmus + inclusion, including the Midlands and the North of England with West Midlands education providers receiving more funds.

Secretary of Education Gavin Williamson said:

The opportunity to work and learn in a place away from home is a once in a lifetime opportunity that broadens minds, sharpens skills, and improves outcomes. But so far it has been an opportunity disproportionately enjoyed by those of the most privileged descent. The Turing scheme has welcomed a large number of successful applications from schools and colleges across the country, reflecting our determination that the benefits of Global Britain are shared by all. By strengthening our partnerships with the best institutions across the globe, the Turing Scheme provides the vision of Governments after Brexit and helps a new generation seize opportunities beyond Europe ‘s borders.

Ministers have outlined a range of measures to improve access to international opportunities through the program, including travel financing and expenses such as passports and visas, as well as a cost of living grant, to address the barriers some students face in studying. abroad.

Additional support is also guaranteed for preparatory visits to ensure that workplaces meet the needs of participants with disabilities and special educational needs.

University Minister Michelle Donelan said:

Our schools, colleges and universities have worked tirelessly to make this program a success, and I am grateful to them and their global partners for truly embracing this opportunity for international cooperation. I look forward to seeing the innovation and expertise that our students, pupils and professional students will bring to this country from their travels to every corner of the globe from Canada to Japan and Australia to the United States.

The total number of individual placements supported this year through the 110 million scheme is over 40,000 exceeding the estimates of the Department of Education. This includes 28,000 placements for university students compared to just 18,300 under Erasmus + in the 2018/9 academic year.

The Turing scheme, unveiled by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson last year, is named after the pioneering UK war hero and father of the modern computer Alan Turing, who studied abroad at Princeton University before breaking the Enigma code. in World War II.

Vivienne Stern, Director, UK Universities International, said:

The Turing scheme will create opportunities for thousands of students from all over the country to gain experience working and studying abroad. We know from the evidence we have gathered that students who have such experience tend to do better in academic and employment outcomes and that this is especially true for students with disadvantaged backgrounds. We want more students from a wider range of backgrounds to have these kinds of opportunities and believe that if they do, the UK economy will benefit in the long run.

David Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, College Association, said: