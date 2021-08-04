Surrey’s new municipal police force will have officers on the ground by November

Fifty officers employed by the new Surrey Police Service will take to the city streets this November, according to a statement from the newly formed force.

They will be the first boots on the ground for the municipal police department, which was set up to replace the local RCMP detachment after the UN government approved the switch in February 2020.

Replacing the RCMP with a city-controlled force was promoted by Doug McCallum, who campaigned and was elected mayor as planned in October 2018 and pledged in May 2020 that Surrey Police Service (SPS) patrols begin in April 2021.

Those first patrols are now expected to take place on or before November 30th.

The 50 officers will be part of an “integrated phased transition process”, according to the statement, and will be assigned to positions within the RCMP Municipal Police Unit in Surrey.

“We look forward to working with the Surrey RCMP during this phased transition as we work together to ensure the continued safety of Surrey residents,” said Chief Const. Norm Lipinski.

According to the SPS, this first group of 50 officers will be followed by later groups of officers as the transition to phases gathers momentum between now and 2023.

The decision to terminate RCMP services in Surrey was met with opposition from some residents as well as the union representing the Mounties.

RCMP Surrey currently has approximately 1,000 police officers, support staff and volunteers.

In April 2020, the National Police Federation conducted a study of 803 randomly selected adults living in the city.

The poll showed that 60 per cent of respondents were against the plan at the time.

The incoming police force has also been criticized in recent months for a perceived lack of diversity among new hires.

Recruitment for the force is active and ongoing, a Surrey Police Service spokesman said in May, adding that the force is focused on diversity among all ranks and unsure that the city’s diversity will be reflected.