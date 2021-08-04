International
Surrey’s new municipal police force will have officers on the ground by November
Fifty officers employed by the new Surrey Police Service will take to the city streets this November, according to a statement from the newly formed force.
They will be the first boots on the ground for the municipal police department, which was set up to replace the local RCMP detachment after the UN government approved the switch in February 2020.
Replacing the RCMP with a city-controlled force was promoted by Doug McCallum, who campaigned and was elected mayor as planned in October 2018 and pledged in May 2020 that Surrey Police Service (SPS) patrols begin in April 2021.
Those first patrols are now expected to take place on or before November 30th.
The 50 officers will be part of an “integrated phased transition process”, according to the statement, and will be assigned to positions within the RCMP Municipal Police Unit in Surrey.
“We look forward to working with the Surrey RCMP during this phased transition as we work together to ensure the continued safety of Surrey residents,” said Chief Const. Norm Lipinski.
According to the SPS, this first group of 50 officers will be followed by later groups of officers as the transition to phases gathers momentum between now and 2023.
The decision to terminate RCMP services in Surrey was met with opposition from some residents as well as the union representing the Mounties.
RCMP Surrey currently has approximately 1,000 police officers, support staff and volunteers.
In April 2020, the National Police Federation conducted a study of 803 randomly selected adults living in the city.
The poll showed that 60 per cent of respondents were against the plan at the time.
The incoming police force has also been criticized in recent months for a perceived lack of diversity among new hires.
Recruitment for the force is active and ongoing, a Surrey Police Service spokesman said in May, adding that the force is focused on diversity among all ranks and unsure that the city’s diversity will be reflected.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/surrey-police-launch-1.6128187
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]