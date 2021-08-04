Jas Johal joins Global News Radio 980 CKNW with new radio shows





A familiar face to Global News viewers is joining Global News Radio 980 CKNW in a new role. The play Jas Johal is premiere on Monday, August 23rd. The new afternoon program is broadcast on weekdays from 3 pm to 6 pm A veteran journalist with over two decades of experience, Johal began his career with 980 CKNW in 1991 before joining BCTV in 1994. In his role as senior reporter, he covered a wide range of stories from the Gustafsen Lake impasse to in the 2003 Okanagan Forest Fires, the APEC summit, and federal and provincial elections. He became the BC correspondent for Global Nationalin 2005. Johal was later appointed Head of the Global News Asia Office in 2008. Based in Beijing, he traveled extensively in China reporting on economics, domestic and foreign policy, environment, social justice, labor and human rights. human. He was also based in New Delhi, India, where he covered major stories throughout the region. The story goes down the ad The play Jas Johal will be a smart, connected piece, which can not miss the afternoon for listeners downstream, Kathryn Stewart, director, Talk and Talent, said Global News Radio 980 CKNW in a statement. We were excited to bring Jas the depth of the news experience and the sharp perspective into the air.















1:53

Archive: Report published on the sinking of the Queen of the North





Archive: Report published on the sinking of the Queen of the North on March 22, 2016

Thirty years ago this year, I started my career at CKNW. It is great to be back home and join an amazing team of hosts, producers and journalists who daily shed light on issues that are important to our city and province, Johal said in a statement. Trends US events lead to mass outbreak of COVID-19 mainly among fully vaccinated

American football star Megan Rapinoe faces harsh reactions after comment on ‘loss to Canada’ From the ongoing challenges posed by COVID, to inland forest fires, to possible federal elections, there is much to talk about. I look forward to engaging with CKNW listeners very soon. In 2017, Johal was elected MLA for Richmond-Queensborough. He is also the recipient of numerous awards from the Jack Webster Foundation and the Radio Television Digital News Association. In 2019 and 2020, Vancouver Magazine included it in its Power 50 list of residents that make up the city. The story goes down the ad















2:50

From the Archives: Telus is no longer naming the BC Place





From the Archives: Telus no longer names BC Place 4 February 2019

The play Jas Johalwill also feature contributor Jawn Jang, who had previously appeared onThe appearance of Mike SmythANDThe performance of Jill Bennett. The full lineup is available below: 5:30 a.m. 9 p.m.Breakfast with Simin

9 noonThe appearance of Mike Smyth

Noon 3 p.m.The performance of Jill Bennett

3 pm 6 pmThe play Jas Johal

6 pm 6:30 pmGlobal News Hour at 6 p.m.

6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Global National

7 pm 10 pmCharles Adler Sonte

10pm 5amChange with Shane Hewitt

5 a.m. 5:30 p.m.Global Morning News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8083307/jas-johal-global-news-radio-980-cknw-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]e: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos