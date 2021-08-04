Manitoba Covid: The Canadian province will lift many restrictions a month before it is expected after it has reached the vaccination target





“Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of Manitobans, we are now able to reopen more, faster, as we have reached our highest vaccination rates yet,” Manitoba Prime Minister Brian Pallister said in a statement.

new Manitoba orders, which will take effect on August 7, will allow gyms, libraries, personal services such as nail salons, day camps and retail businesses to operate without any restrictions, the statement said. Indoor and outdoor meetings at home will also have no restrictions.

Masks will no longer be required in enclosed public places, but officials said in the press release that they “strongly recommend” that anyone who is not fully immunized, including children under 12, should continue to wear masks inside and social distance in those settings. “We are slowly but surely approaching a post-pandemic Manitoba, but that does not mean COVID-19 will disappear. We must remain vigilant and vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of this virus,” he said. Dr Brent Roussin, chief of Manitoba provincial public health official, said in a statement. At a news conference, Roussin said some sectors — including the most dangerous broadcast environments — would continue to see some restrictions. Restaurants and bars will no longer need to limit the size and space between tables and dining will no longer be limited to members of the same family or vaccinated individuals. But people will have to avoid crowding between tables, the news release said. Indoor and outdoor sports will be reopened to spectator capacity limits, while casinos, professional sporting events and concert halls will be able to expand to 100% capacity, but will continue to be limited to vaccinated people. . Museums, galleries and cinemas will remain limited to 50% capacity, but will no longer be limited to vaccinated individuals. Roussin said public health recommendations and guidelines rather than restrictions will continue to play a growing role in fighting the pandemic. “We have to learn how to live with Covid,” Roussin said. “We need to take those public health recommendations to heart and make sure we all reduce the risk to ourselves and the people around us and other Manitobans.” The new public health orders will expire on September 7 and will be re-evaluated at that time depending on vaccination rates and the Covid-19 situation in the province, officials said. “We are very close to reaching this final moment on our path of reopening and reopening fully and completely,” Pallister said. “We need everyone at Team Manitoba for this latest extension. Get vaccinated – not once, but twice – and follow the public health orders and guidelines designed to tilt our COVID curve down and hold it. down. “

