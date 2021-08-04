The world is winning basketball from Team USA? The Spanish way says the opposite

The world is approaching. This is the song that has been sung for two decades now, whenever the U.S. men’s national basketball team loses a prominent international game. We have been hearing it for so long that Madrid must be three kilometers away from Montauk by now.

If it were true, however, Spain would not have been trying to oust Kevin Durant and her friends from the Olympics with a list full of veterans from the Spanish-American War. (No, not the one in your history books. We were talking about the classic gold medal game from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.)

The US and Spain have played some extraordinary games in recent Olympics. Actually, this was not one. The Americans put a lot of distance between themselves and Spain in the second half of the quarter-final match of the Martial Olympics in Tokyo, going from drawing the first half to a double-digit lead by not conceding a goal on the field for almost six minutes after returning from break . The Americans held that pillow, for the most part, until the final roar was heard with a 95-81 victory that took them to the semifinals and ensured they would play for a medal.

This game was, in depth, a statement that the US will decide the outcome of the men’s Olympic basketball tournament based on how it performs, how it responds to the challenges posed by those who remain on the field and not an imagined narrowing of the distance between talent her and that of the opposition.

After falling behind by 10 points at the end of the second quarter, making just 3-of-16 from the 3-point range at that point, the US hit 56 percent of the rest of the game and overtook Spain by 24 points.

“They took advantage of us not hitting,” Durant told NBC Sports after the game. We had a good view that just didn’t hit. And then we started rushing once when we were seven or eight, and they took advantage of that.

But the end of that second quarter was key. It was great for us to connect it. And then we went out on the third and hit them in the mouth.

This was a case where Americans were not kind to their elders.

Of the 11 players who appeared in this game for Spain, seven were 30 years old and up, including international legends such as Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol, Rudy Fernandez and Victor Claver. Of the four who have yet to reach that mark, Alex Abrines, Alberto Abalde and new first-round picker Usman Garuba scored a three-point combination in the 46 minutes of play time.

The golden belt of Spanish basketball, which won the 2019 FIBA ​​World Cup title, went down in history without a medal at the Olympics for the first time since 2004. This was the fifth time in a row that the Americans eliminated Spain from the Olympics. two of those that came at the 2008 and 2012 gold medal games. The Spanish program is going extremely well and its local league, ACB, is the second best pro league on the planet, but there is evidence of another edition of elite talents to continue the US-Spain high-level rivalry held for so long.

This also applies to Argentina, which, in 2004, became the last team outside the US to win the gold medal. They reached the quarter-finals here with future Hall of Famer Luis Scola averaging 19.7 points at the age of 41, but some extraordinary talent emerged to replace him and retired stars Manu Ginobili and Fabricio Oberto.

There are individual superstars from specific countries, including three players who were named in the first All-NBA team: newly crowned champion Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece, Nikola Jokic of Serbia and Luka Doncic of Slovenia, who is also in the semifinals, and can still dominate these Olympics. But to draw a competitive team, Slovenia chose to naturalize Mike Tobey, who grew up in Monroe, NY, and won a gold medal with the US at the FIBA ​​U-19 World Cup and an ACC championship in Virginia in 2014. He averages 11.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in the Olympics.

“I think the potential of this team is endless,” said Draymond Green. “Unfortunately, we have two games left. And so we have to make sure we continue to get better every time we step on the floor.” .

The Spaniards Ricky Rubio managed to make history with his performance against the United States, scoring 38 points in 13 of 20 shots, but the American coaching staff led by Gregg Popovich decided not to overlap against him and also use his defense under standard. Spain 10 other players scored 36 percent of the field. Spain, despite all those buckets, was a minus-23 with Rubio on the floor. Spain were in a basket when Rubio went to the bench with 1:54 remaining in the first quarter. They were nine points ahead when he came back with 2:56 to play before the first half. The US closed with a 12-3 series.

There are many online. Win or go home now, said wing Jason Tatum, who scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, for NBC. Everyone needs to do something extra to make sure we win.

This is especially true for Durant, who scored 29 points, crossed for four assists and defended the home side so well alongside Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo, that the great Spaniards Gasols, Claver, Garuba and Willy Hernangomez scored a combination of 21 points.

The rest of the world has no one like Durant. It just represents a wide gap to close.