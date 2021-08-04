Community throws support after targeted elderly and grandchildren in Surrey Park

Community members in Surrey, BC, are showing their support for a group of old South Asian women and their grandchildren who were targeted by a couple throwing rubbish and racist insults at a local park.

While the people involved have offered apologies, victims and local activists say more needs to be done to protect vulnerable people from racism and attacks like this.

In a July 28 incident captured on video in Aspen Park, a woman is shown shouting at the group of elderly people and their grandchildren, shouting “the next time I see garbage I will roll more than garbage …. I do not give as *** unless it is yours. “

A man is heard saying, “We are in Canada, you speak English. I do not understand what you are saying,” followed by a more vulgar language. The group said he also shouted “Return to India” and the couple threw trash on them.

For 70-year-old Sukhninder Kaur Sangha, who was among the target group, Aspen Park has been a safe space to visit with her grandchildren and meet some of her friends. old.

But the incident has left the group feeling intimidated about the possibility of similar meetings in the future.

“It should not happen to us to speak wrongly and swear. We do not say anything, we just sit there together,” she told Punjabi.

“I’m afraid of these people, that they will do something like this one more time.”

This is an escalation of an ongoing dispute over garbage and pets in the park, according to Surrey RCMP, who have said the couple was angry about the garbage.

But the elders say that neither they nor their grandchildren are rubbish; rather the couple threw their trash as well as more out of the trash.

Nine-year-old Gurlal Gill says chips were thrown at him and his friends.

“I feel like they treat me like rubbish and I just want to tell them to treat people the way you want to be treated,” he said.

Community members have scheduled a rally Tuesday at 7pm PT in the park to show their support.

The couple feels remorse, police say

Surrey RCMP says the couple is feeling remorse for their actions.

“I know they are very sorry for what happened. And they wanted to apologize,” Surrey told RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

Sturko said the RCMP condemns any racist comments made during the dispute.

“I think the use of … racial insults in a dispute is what is at the heart of many of the injured in this situation. It is not acceptable,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP is seeking witnesses to come up with further evidence.

‘Choosing the weakest’

Surrey anti-racism activist Dupinder Kaur Saran said the incident underscores the importance of caring for those vulnerable to attacks and racism, especially the elderly and children.

“It shows that the culprits are obviously choosing those who are weaker than themselves and the victim is not able to defend himself,” she said.

Saran said the incident reflects the disturbing prevalence of racism in the community.

According to a 2021 survey of British Asian Columbians , 77 per cent reported having experienced one form of crime or another while living in BC

“Our seniors and our elders, our generations have already paved the way for us to be here and have the rights we do. And I think it is not right for us to continue to be offended as we sometimes are.” tha Saran. .

As for Sangha, she said she hopes to see accountability and change that provide better security for her grandchildren and other seniors who just want to gather in a park.