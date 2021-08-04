International
The opposition NDP calls for a public inquiry into Alberta’s response to COVID-19
Alberta’s New Democratic Opposition Party on Tuesday called for a public inquiry into Prime Minister Jason Kenney and his government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
Meanwhile, in Kenney’s first public remarks since last week’s announcement that all remaining health restrictions would be lifted, the prime minister said the strategy was motivated by the province’s chief medical officer, not the Alberta government.
Asked at the anews conference on Tuesday about Alberta’s move to end demands for isolation, contact tracking and asymptomatic testing, Kenney says the decision was based on science and data.
Dr DeenaHinshawhad proposed planton a cabinet committee in July and ministers approved the plan without modification, Kenney said. Neither Kenney nor Health Minister Tyler Shandro were present at last week’s press conference when Hinshaw announced the changes.
LOOK | Prime Minister Jason Kenney responds to COVID restitution bans
NDP Vice President Sarah Hoffman said an independent review is needed.
“It is very clear that the Albertans cannot trust their government to keep them safe,” Hoffman said Tuesday.
Alberta is one of the first jurisdictions in Canada to announce it will lift isolation requirements this month for people who test positive for COVID-19, although cases continue to rise.
Hoffman said a public inquiry should be modeled on the 2002 Ontario Inquiry into Drinking Water in Walkerton. The outbreak killed seven people and infected 2,300.
So far, 2,328 Albertans with COVID-19 have died. More than 235,000 people have been tested positive for the virus since March 2020.
“If we do not remove the veil and do a thorough analysis and tell everyone what happened, the risk of making the same mistakes should be another pandemic or another public health crisis,” Hoffman said.
Numerous protests have taken place in Edmonton and Calgary since last Wednesday’s announcement.
As of Thursday, quarantine for close contacts is recommended, but no longer mandated. Contact trackers will no longer report close contacts, but they will continue to investigate cases in high-risk settings such as ongoing care facilities.
The government will further ease the rules on August 16th. Isolation will be strongly recommended, but not required, for people who test positive for COVID-19, and testing will only become necessary to help guide patient care decisions.
Protesters want change sooner
Some people who protested by the UCP government about tackling the pandemic outside the Alberta legislature on Tuesday said they wanted immediate action.
“The announcement of UCP last week is really shocking,” said parentDia DaCosta. “It makes me sick to my stomach.”
DaCosta, whose sons are between five and 10 years old, said any push for an investigation should be accompanied by advocacy to continue testing and tracking on site. Shefeels is most concerned about sending her unvaccinated children to school this fall.
Eight-year-old Alexis Clark was very excited to return, in person, to the New Horizons charter school in Sherwood Park. She has juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and contracting COVID-19 could worsen her condition and possibly cause permanent damage to her joints or eyes, her mother Danielle said.
Now, Alexis is not sure if she will use her new bag in September.
“We are just terrified and sad,” her mother said.
Hoffman’s call for an investigation came as the government clashed with critics over the publication of a third-party report looking at how Alberta handled the first wave of COVID-19 last year. The delayed report was presented to the province in February.
In an email, Harrison Fleming, deputy press secretary for the prime minister’s office, said the report would be published this week. He also accused the Opposition of politicizing the pandemic.
“What the NDP wants is a backward political circus that serves no one,” he said. “We are focused on moving from COVID, rebuilding the economy and creating jobs and opportunities for all Albertans.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/opposition-ndp-calls-for-public-inquiry-into-alberta-s-covid-19-response-1.6128220
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
