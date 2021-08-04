International
Active cases of COVID-19 in BC highest since 11 June
The province records one death from COVID-19 in the last six days.
The slow but steady trend of higher COVID-19 infections in BC has pushed the number of active infections in the province to its highest level since June 11-more than seven weeks ago.
There are now 1,544 known COVID-19 active infections in BC The number of active infections was declining in late May, June and July, with 50 consecutive reporting periods recording a decline in active infections. That generation ended on July 6, when there were 602 active infections. As of July 23, BC there were 603 active infections.
Some good news is that active infections have not yet translated into an increase in hospital admissions, intensive care unit (ICU) visits or deaths.
The vast majority of those known to be battling COVID-19 infections in Christ have been told to isolate themselves, although 53 are in hospitals, with 19 of those ill enough to be in the ICU.
Health officials announced on August 3 that they know of a new COVID-19-related death in the last four days. That death is the only COVID-19-related fatality in Christ they have recorded in the last six days. It brings the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,772.
Data for the last four days were released due to the long weekend.
Newly discovered infections for those days include:
• 160 on 31 July;
• 196 on 1 August;
• 185 on 2 August; AND
• 201 in the last 24 hours.
Most of the new infections were discovered last week in the Internal Health region – something that prompted health officials to place a masked mandate for them in indoor public spaces.
Here is a breakdown of where 742 new COVID-19 infections are in Christ, by health region:
• 165 in Fraser Health (22.2%);
• 115 in Vancouver Coastal Health (15.5%);
• 395 in Internal Health (53.2%);
• 24 in North Health (3.2%);
• 42 in Island Health (5.7%); AND
• a person who normally resides outside of Christ (0.1%).
Despite the ever-increasing number of new cases, BC has not yet established a vaccination permit, which would be required to enter a nightclub or restaurant.
“We are not, at this point, going to ask people (to wear masks to enter bars and restaurants),” provincial health official Bonnie Henry told a Aug. 3 news conference.
She added that she thinks it is “totally worthwhile” for some business owners to require all of their clients to be vaccinated.
“We have talked about not having vaccine passports for things like access to public services, but there are some things that are not essential services where it is important that only immunized people gather, especially if it is in a situation where we have more virus is transmitted, and in environments, like crowded environments. “
British Columbia Association of Restaurants and Food Services Executive Director Ian Tostenson, however, told Glacier Media last week that he does not support a government order for restaurants to ban unvaccinated people.
Instead, Tostenson said he would like members of his organization to be able to accept all guests regardless of vaccination status. He added that members of his association’s restaurants should be free to request vaccination certificates for entry into their institutions if they wish to do so, but he advises them not to do so, as this could put the staff put them in a difficult position and can spark quarrels
Henry also said at the press conference that the rapid spread of disturbing variants has not changed her plan to resume schools in the province in September.
Provincial data show 3,773,442 British Columbians with at least one dose of vaccine, and 3,121,311 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine.
The government estimates that this translates to 81.4% of the eligible population being vaccinated at least once, and 67.3% of the eligible population being vaccinated twice.
The latest BC government estimate for the total population of the province is 5,147,712, so it means that about 73.3% of the total UN population has had at least one dose of vaccine, and 58.5% of the total population of the province has had two doses.
The county continues to have two COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes: Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge and Nelson Jubilee Manor in Nelson.
Sources
2/ https://www.squamishchief.com/coronavirus-covid-19-local-news/active-covid-19-cases-in-bc-highest-since-june-11-4190302
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]