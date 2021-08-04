The province records one death from COVID-19 in the last six days.

The slow but steady trend of higher COVID-19 infections in BC has pushed the number of active infections in the province to its highest level since June 11-more than seven weeks ago.

There are now 1,544 known COVID-19 active infections in BC The number of active infections was declining in late May, June and July, with 50 consecutive reporting periods recording a decline in active infections. That generation ended on July 6, when there were 602 active infections. As of July 23, BC there were 603 active infections.

Some good news is that active infections have not yet translated into an increase in hospital admissions, intensive care unit (ICU) visits or deaths.

The vast majority of those known to be battling COVID-19 infections in Christ have been told to isolate themselves, although 53 are in hospitals, with 19 of those ill enough to be in the ICU.

Health officials announced on August 3 that they know of a new COVID-19-related death in the last four days. That death is the only COVID-19-related fatality in Christ they have recorded in the last six days. It brings the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,772.

Data for the last four days were released due to the long weekend.

Newly discovered infections for those days include:

• 160 on 31 July;

• 196 on 1 August;

• 185 on 2 August; AND

• 201 in the last 24 hours.

Most of the new infections were discovered last week in the Internal Health region – something that prompted health officials to place a masked mandate for them in indoor public spaces.

Here is a breakdown of where 742 new COVID-19 infections are in Christ, by health region:

• 165 in Fraser Health (22.2%);

• 115 in Vancouver Coastal Health (15.5%);

• 395 in Internal Health (53.2%);

• 24 in North Health (3.2%);

• 42 in Island Health (5.7%); AND

• a person who normally resides outside of Christ (0.1%).

Despite the ever-increasing number of new cases, BC has not yet established a vaccination permit, which would be required to enter a nightclub or restaurant.

“We are not, at this point, going to ask people (to wear masks to enter bars and restaurants),” provincial health official Bonnie Henry told a Aug. 3 news conference.

She added that she thinks it is “totally worthwhile” for some business owners to require all of their clients to be vaccinated.

“We have talked about not having vaccine passports for things like access to public services, but there are some things that are not essential services where it is important that only immunized people gather, especially if it is in a situation where we have more virus is transmitted, and in environments, like crowded environments. “

British Columbia Association of Restaurants and Food Services Executive Director Ian Tostenson, however, told Glacier Media last week that he does not support a government order for restaurants to ban unvaccinated people.

Instead, Tostenson said he would like members of his organization to be able to accept all guests regardless of vaccination status. He added that members of his association’s restaurants should be free to request vaccination certificates for entry into their institutions if they wish to do so, but he advises them not to do so, as this could put the staff put them in a difficult position and can spark quarrels

Henry also said at the press conference that the rapid spread of disturbing variants has not changed her plan to resume schools in the province in September.

Provincial data show 3,773,442 British Columbians with at least one dose of vaccine, and 3,121,311 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine.

The government estimates that this translates to 81.4% of the eligible population being vaccinated at least once, and 67.3% of the eligible population being vaccinated twice.

The latest BC government estimate for the total population of the province is 5,147,712, so it means that about 73.3% of the total UN population has had at least one dose of vaccine, and 58.5% of the total population of the province has had two doses.

The county continues to have two COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes: Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge and Nelson Jubilee Manor in Nelson.

