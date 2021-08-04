International
Admissibility of housing trust limited in SA to those ‘most in need’ from the threshold change
Eligibility for social housing income will be radically reduced in South Australia to ensure that only those facing significant disadvantages remain on the waiting list, the state government says.
Main points:
- Couples with assets worth $ 616,000 or more, or $ 482,500 for singles, are currently considered eligible for social housing
- The state government is drastically reducing those upper limits
- Workers have described the move as an “exercise in vain”
Currently, couples with assets worth $ 616,000 or more, or $ 482,500 for singles, are eligible to apply for SA Housing lease.
But those upper limits will be reduced to $ 61,600 and $ 48,250 respectively.
Weekly income eligibility criteria will also be limited, from $ 1,023 to $ 715 for single residents, or $ 1,338 to $ 1,112 per week for childless couples.
Human Services Minister Michelle Lensink said there were currently 16,600 people on Housing SA’s waiting list, about 800 of whom were expected to become unfit once the change takes effect on August 25th.
“When I was told about this income and asset limits, I was really shocked, I think most people would agree that a couple with $ 616,000 worth of household assets should not be eligible for social housing,” she said.
Ms. Lensink said the changes would not be implemented retrospectively and that no one currently in social housing would be evicted as a result.
Exemptions will also apply to people facing an “urgent or high need for housing”, including those at risk of domestic and domestic violence, and people with disabilities.
Lensink said the South Australian system was currently “out of danger” with the rest of the country, and that other states had already used stricter criteria.
“For anyone currently living in public housing, they will not be affected by these changes at all. It has to do with the waiting list.
“Our revenue and assets, when compared to all the other states and territories around Australia, have been incredibly generous, so we really want to bring them in line with community expectations and make sure people who have access to public housing are more needed “.
‘Practice in vain,’ says the opposition
Labor human rights spokeswoman Nat Cook said the change in policy was likely to affect people who would not have been sheltered anyway, and said it was “an exercise in vain”.
“If this does not accomplish anything for the people, what is it for? How many people in the last five years have been given a home with this wealth base behind them?” she said.
Ms Cook said there was currently a “record number” of people temporarily staying in hotels, and called on the government to publish the number of houses “that can be rented and rented”.
“This state is actually allocating fewer houses to people, we have the highest rate of vacancies in the whole country,” she said.
“[In] In short, we had about 400 rented and vacant homes. “
Elizabeth North resident RitaSacchetta recently documented her descent into poverty while facing homelessness, and secured a last-minute break when she was given the ongoing rent of SA Housing.
As Ms Sacchetta said while she had suffered a stroke since she was transferred to her new home, her living circumstances and peace of mind however had improved immensely.
She said it was “shocking” to learn that people with assets worth half a million dollars could be considered eligible for social housing.
“It annoys me a lot because you have people in the suburbs who have no housing and to think that someone who has $ 600,000 can get social housing does not need them,” she said.
“Trust in housing is a security measure for society when we are down and out.”
But she said there was a persistent shortage of social housing.
“The unit they gave me was free for 12 months 12 months, when there are people sleeping on the street,” she said.
Ms Lensink said cheap social housing was either “on offer” or improving.
