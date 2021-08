France, struggling with the fourth wave of Covid, imposes new restrictions

Martinique, a French Caribbean island, returned to blockade on Friday (File) Ajaccio, France: Health officials in France on Tuesday activated an emergency plan on the Mediterranean island of Corsica as the fourth wave of Covid infections spread across the country. The government also announced that it was reactivating a package of measures designed to support medical staff as they prepare for a new takeover of cases. More of France’s known coastal areas, meanwhile, resumed mandatory masking in an effort to curb the next wave of coronavirus. Health officials in Corsica said they were providing more intensive care beds for Covid patients and mobilized medical staff as hospital occupancy in Bastia, one of the island’s two main cities, exceeded 79 percent. The news came a day after Guadalupe became the third territory outside France to announce a return to partial blockade due to a “catastrophic” increase in Covid cases there. A curfew at night and some restrictions during the day start on Wednesday. Martinique, another French Caribbean island 190 miles south, returned to the blockade on Friday, while the island of Reunion entered a partial blockade this weekend. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jean Castex chaired a meeting of the inter-ministerial team dealing with the crisis. They agreed to use the military to provide more intensive care beds in overseas territories, his office said. The government also announced on Tuesday that it would reinstate overtime bonuses for hospital staff, as well as compensation for paid leave they could not receive due to work pressure. Mandatory use of the Return mask The situation in Corsica is likely to have been marred by the traditional increase in holiday departures and arrivals in late July: more than 130,000 people were on the move there last weekend. Corsica had already restored the mandatory mask worn in the main cities of the island in mid-July. Several coastal resorts around France have also reinstated the mandatory mask worn less than two months after authorities lifted the restriction. In northwestern France, Brittany’s Finistère area on Monday ordered people to cover their mouths and noses out, following an increase in Covid cases. Masks have been mandatory outside in Brittany’s Morbihan area since last week. Officials in the Pyrenees lowlands, on the border with Spain, and on Lake Annecy, at the foot of the Alps, have introduced similar measures. Across France, the Delta variant of the virus is increasing the number of hospital admissions, public health figures released on Tuesday showed. Intensive care patients now number 1,331 compared to 978 a week ago, while the deaths of 57 other people in the last 24 hours brought France’s number to 112,000. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a union source.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/france-battling-fourth-wave-of-covid-imposes-new-restrictions-2502031 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos